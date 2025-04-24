Tobias Harris Rips Knicks' Changed Dynamic
Tobias Harris is facing the New York Knicks in the postseason again but the Detroit Pistons forward doesn't see it as deja vu.
Harris has become a bit of recurring playoff foe at Madison Square Garden: he's currently part of a Pistons group that split a pair of games in Manhattan to split a best-of-seven Eastern Conference quarterfinal set that now moves to Detroit for its next two stanzas. It's a step where Harris was this time last year, part of a Philadelphia 76ers squad that lost the openers en route to a six-game defeat at the hands on Manhattan's finest.
Having become well-versed in what the Knicks can offer on a nightly postseason basis, Harris offered a bit of a jab at the current group as he and his fellow Pistons prepared to defend Little Caesars Arena.
"“It’s a different dynamic for sure," Harris said when queried by Barbara Barker of Newsday, who noted that Harris "smirked [and] paused] before offering his response. "That’s all I’m going to say.”
Such an analysis will no doubt ruffle Knicks fans, especially those who were convinced that sacrificing several icons from last year's group (i.e. Donte DiVincenzo, Isaiah Hartenstein, Julius Randle) would pave a clearer path to a championship.
While there have no doubt been some memorable moments on the road to this point, few observers appear to trust the Knicks to press forward to their first NBA Finals since 1999. The aforementioned tie after two games in the conference quarterfinal round and the fact the Knicks won only one regular season contest more than last year's group have been used as evidence for this theory.
For his part, Harris has recovered from his final disappointing showings as a member of the 76ers: in his final games on a five-year, $180 million contract, Harris averaged 9.0 points and 7.2 rebounds, which included a scoreless output in the sixth and final game.
