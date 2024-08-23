Knicks Star Lands in Top 20 2K25 Ratings
The New York Knicks' No. 11 is officially No. 13.
Official rankings for the latest edition of the long-running "NBA 2K" simulation video game saw Jalen Brunson land in the top 20: with Nos. 20-11 released on Friday, Brunson and his 93 rating place 13th for the launch version of the 2024-25 game.
Brunson ranks behind Anthony Edwards and Devin Booker and immediately ahead of illustrious names like Donovan Mitchell, Jaylen Brown, and Kyrie Irving.
While Knicks fans will undoubtedly vouch for further Brunson respect, they will likely also appreciate their point guard getting some recognition on a national stage for his efforts in refurbishing Manhattan basketball.
Under Brunson's watch, the Knicks have once again become a popular team for players to emulate in their 2K sessions. In real life, New York has won at least one playoff series in each of the last two years and last year saw them win 50 games and the second seed on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket. For his efforts, Brunson was invited to his first NBA All-Star Game and All-NBA teams.
For his work, Brunson has been one of the highest risers in recent 2K memory: upon his Association entry in time for NBA 2K19, Brunson ranked a mere 70 as a rookie with the Dallas Mavericks. He was up to an 83 by the time he joined the Knicks before NBA 2K23's release and his breakout campaign in Manhattan pushed him to 88.
Finishing out the Top 20 revealed on Friday are Kawhi Leonard, Victor Wembanyama, Tyrese Haliburton, ad Ja Morant.
"NBA 2K25" is scheduled for a worldwide release on Sept. 6. The top 10 names in their official player rankings will be unveiled on Monday. Defending NBA/WNBA champions Jayson Tatum and A'ja Wilson are each set to grace the cover.
