Knicks: Jalen Brunson's Iconic Way to Stop Kobe Bryant
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson won't get any Defensive Player of the Year recognition for his latest idea, but it could nonetheless prove effective.
Brunson partook in a live stream hosted by NBA.com and Nike this week, one centered on the life and career of late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant. The illustrious scorer and five-time champion would have turned 46 on Friday and Brunson looked back on the impact the Laker great had alongside hosts Jamiersen Green and Alexis Morgan.
During the live stream, Brunson watched and commented on a replay of one of Bryant's most renowned performances, his 81-point showing against the Toronto Raptors in 2006. As they watched Bryant tear through Toronto, Morgan asked Brunson how he would approach defensive duties on Bryant.
Brunson had a simple solution: he wouldn't.
"Personally, I would call timeout and tell coach to put someone else on him," Brunson quipped. "I know my limitations for sure!"
Brunson has certainly proven himself capable of extraordinary things in New York but going one-on-one with the late, great Bryant was a tall task for even the Association's forever finest. The Villanova alum never faced Bryant in the NBA, as the Laker legend's final game came in 2016, two years before Brunson entered the league as Dallas' second-round pick.
Brunson certainly would not have been the only Knick to have trouble with Bryant, as the Black Mamba slithered his way into several historic feats under Madison Square Garden's roof: in December 2007, Bryant became the youngest player to score 20,000 NBA points in a 95-90 victory over the Knicks.
Just over 13 months later, Bryant scored an MSG record 61 points in another Laker victory. Carmelo Anthony took the record back for the Knicks when he 62 in a win over Charlotte less than five years later but Bryant's 61 continues to be the standard for MSG visitors.
