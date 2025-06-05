Tom Thibodeau Leaves Knicks With Strong Legacy
Former New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau won't be leading a team next season after being fired following the team's Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Indiana Pacers.
Thibodeau, 67, was the league's oldest head coach before his firing. While it remains to be seen if this is the end of his coaching career, he has quite a legacy from his years with the Knicks.
"Thibodeau spent his career building up to the point where he got this job. A Connecticut native who grew up a Knicks fan, Thibodeau understood everything that came with coaching the team — the intense scrutiny it brings, along with the notoriety that accompanies both success and failure," ESPN insider Tim Bontemps wrote.
"And despite the immediate sting of losing the job, Thibodeau's tenure will increasingly be viewed with fondness as time passes. The Knicks had won just one playoff series this century before Thibodeau led them to at least one series win in each of the past three postseasons."
"He instilled an identity and work ethic into the franchise that resonated with the city and was a natural callback to the glory days of the 1990s, given his time with the franchise as an assistant coach under Jeff Van Gundy."
Thibodeau brought back a taste of what Knicks basketball used to be like. While he was unable to get the Knicks to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy, the team had some great years with him at the helm.
This past season may have been his best work, getting the Knicks back to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years.
Though the Knicks failed to reach their ultimate goal under Thibodeau, his legacy with the team is a very strong one.
