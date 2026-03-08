Let's Not Label Knicks Youngster a Lost Cause Just Yet

The New York Knicks blew the doors off the Nuggets 142-103 in Denver the other night, which was tied for the largest home defeat in franchise history. It was such a beating that everyone got in on the fun for Mike Brown's team, including seldom used sophomore Pacome Dadiet, who knocked down all three shots he took from long distance and chipped in a career-high 11 points in nine minutes.

The breakout came during garbage time, but Dadiet has showed a clear jump after essentially red shirting during his rookie campaign. Across 15 games and 34.2 minutes per game with the Knicks' G-League affiliate in Westchester, the 20-year-old is averaging 21.5 points and 4.0 rebounds. He's shooting 45.3% from the field and 32.8% from three on 8.7 attempts per game.

This progress is highlighted by a stark improvement in efficiency. In 23 games with the minor league club a year ago, Dadiet averaged 13.9 points and 5.4 rebounds. He shot an unsightly 40% from the floor and 29.6% from long distance. The Frenchman's recent performances have most notably stood out and so has his newfound assertiveness.

The Knicks Have Quietly Benefited From Their Patience

The recent run feels less like a blip on the radar and more like the six-foot-nine wing developing before our eyes. The extended and consistent minutes have played a key factor. It also helps that Dadiet's seeing a defined role away from the NBA spotlight where he can play through mishaps and hone his offensive arsenal.

These are meaningful repetitions under the same terminology and schemes used by Brown. The rides on the G-League shuttle are easy with the Westchester County Center located roughly 28 miles from Madison Square Garden. Dadiet has been on assignment 18 times, the second most among standard contract players in the league.

The Knicks recalled Dadiet from the G-League a few days ago and took him along for their West Coast road trip. They also kept him around after the Feb. 5 trade deadline after reportedly making the intriguing prospect available in trade talks, per NBA insider Marc Stein.

Oct 13, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Pacome Dadiet (4) dribbles during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Knicks Decided They Want To Take A Longer Look At Dadiet

While fellow youngsters Tyler Kolek, Ariel Hukporti, Kevin McCullar and Mohamed Diawara have all played meaningful minutes, the 2024 first-round pick had yet to show any meaningful promise with the big club until the other night. Dadiet barely saw the court as a rookie and had only seen the floor for 66 minutes this season prior to Denver.

To the surprise of many, Dadiet was in Tom Thibodeau’s opening night rotation in Boston last season. The rookie played 13 minutes, however, only saw time in 98 mostly garbage time minutes over the next 81 games. His biggest contribution was helping New York duck the second apron. After being selected 25th overall, the mostly unknown forward took 80 percent of his rookie scale deal, saving $904K for the team, who finished the year just $53,000 below the apron.

New York’s draft decision has been drawing more and more criticism as Leon Rose passed up on Terrance Shannon, Ryan Dunn, Isaiah Collier and Baylor Scheierman, who have all played meaningful NBA minutes. Guys like Kyle Filipowski, Ajay Mitchell and Jaylen Wells all went a few picks later in round two. However, it's too early to declare a guy who still can't legally buy a drink a bust.

The Knicks picked up the 2026-27 rookie scale team option on Dadiet before the Oct. 31 decision deadline. He has a $2,983,680 million player option for next season. None of this is to suggest that Dadiet will be part of the Knicks future, but it's clear his development may be turning a corner.

