Tom Thibodeau Not Worried About Knicks
The New York Knicks are fresh off of a topsy-turvy road trip that saw them go 3-2 over five games.
While the Knicks struggled in the final game against the short-handed Charlotte Hornets, they were able to pull out a win, and that's what coach Tom Thibodeau cares about the most.
“I felt it was going to be a physical game and we were going to need energy—a lot of it—and so we just kept working the game, working the game and then found a way to win down the stretch," Thibodeau said h/t Posting and Toasting. “I’m looking for our improvement daily, so to come out of the trip with three wins—we’re .500 on the road now. We get a chance to be back home and concentrate on the improvement.”
Thibodeau made a dramatic change towards the end of the game, swapping out Mikal Bridges in the closing lineup for Miles McBride, but it's a move that paid off in the end.
Thibodeau explained his reasoning for benching Bridges, but he also offered some hope for his improvement.
“I say this all the time—look, Mikal’s going to be fine. If he were a rookie, I would be worried because you don’t know who the rookie is really. There’s not a body of work. We know Mikal has a body of work," Bridges said. “I just want him to play his game. Take your shots. Mikal is not a specialist. He’s an all-around player."
With Thibodeau running the ship, he will ensure that Bridges is put in a position to succeed as the season rolls along.
Bridges, Thibodeau and the Knicks head back home to the friendly confines of Madison Square Garden with their next game tonight as they take on Dejounte Murray and the New Orleans Pelicans. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.
