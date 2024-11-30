Knicks Must Adjust From Opposing Defenses
While the New York Knicks have been playing well on the offensive side of the ball, they haven't been able to figure out one basic change teams have been making on them.
Defenses have found success against the Knicks this season when they can switch defenders on them, and teams with lanky players who can guard 1-4 have proven to be a challenge for New York.
Knicks guard Josh Hart explains what the team needs to fix in order to get over this obstacle.
“We’re giving teams the game plan. I’m not sure what our record is against teams that just match up traditionally, one-on-one, five-on-five, etc... or teams that switch, teams that junk the game up," Hart said h/t Posting and Toasting. “We have to adjust accordingly, whether that’s putting me in the actions and still getting the (center involved) and doing that. Or playing faster, playing with more thrust. And causing teams to mess up on switches. We have a talented team. Guys who can shoot the ball. So when we’re playing slow, we’re easy to guard. Because we’re going against set defenses.”
While the Knicks have been slow at adapting this season from opposing defenses, point guard and captain Jalen Brunson has a plan to move past it.
“Obviously they were switching. When it comes to switching you probably need to attack it a little quicker. But it’s a mixture of the ball not going in and getting good looks and then them playing good defense as well at times. It honestly shouldn’t happen the way it happened," Brunson said.
The sooner the Knicks figure out how to combat these defenses, the more wins will come. The team is back at home on Sunday as they take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 6 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!