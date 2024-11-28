What Knicks Stars Are Thankful For
New York Knicks fans will no doubt reference Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns when they count their blessings this Thanksgiving.
The metropolitan headliners offered their own gratitude on a list compiled by Angela Barbuti of the New York Post, their inclusions lingering among other New York celebrities such as Mayor Eric Adams, Archbishop Timothy Dolan, political commentator Meghan McCain, and actor/Knicks fans Steve Schirripa.
“I’m thankful for my family, my friends, and my close circle who have always supported me non-stop," Brunson said. "[They] have always been there for me every single step of the way.”
“I’m thankful for my family and Madison Square Garden," Towns added in the same compilation.
A whirlwind year is coming to a close for Brunson and Towns, the undisputed faces of the modern Knicks: Brunson enjoyed a career-best season that featured his first invitations to both the NBA All-Star Game and the All-NBA teams and he was also named the Knicks' captain. Brunson, who works closely with his father and Knicks assistant coach Rick, also welcomed his first child, a daughter named Jordyn James, in September alongside his wife Ali.
Towns, on the other hand, has gotten off to a strong offensive start after coming over from the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this fall. He recently helped guide Minnesota to their first conference final appearance in two decades and Knicks fans hope he will help end their similar drought. Towns has returned to New York after he made a name for himself in the tri-state area as an Edison, NJ native.
The Knicks have a chance to generate further gratitude from their fans on Monday night when they continue a road trip against the Denver Nuggets (9 p.m. ET, MSG2). They'll also face Dallas on Wednesday in their final pre-holiday game before wrapping up their NBA Cup group play slate on Black Friday in Charlotte.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!