Tracy McGrady Reveals Knicks' Biggest Question Mark
The New York Knicks are expected to be one of the best teams in the NBA this season with Jalen Brunson leading the way.
However, Brunson will have a fair share of challenges to face as the lead point guard for the Knicks. With new head coach Mike Brown implementing a new system, Hall of Fame guard Tracy McGrady questions how Brunson will be involved in the offense.
“The only question mark I have for the Knicks. I think they are going to be very good. But the only question mark I have is Jalen Brunson has been on the ball all the time. Mike Brown comes from a pedigree of ball movement, player movement. So it’s going to be interesting when they implement this new offensive system to see if he’s on the ball or off the ball, and how he reacts to that," McGrady said at an NBC event.
Brunson has to be able to learn Brown's offense, but he has shown an eagerness towards learning new things. That enthusiasm should help the Knicks get more organized at the beginning of the season.
“I’m comfortable. We’re still adjusting, and that’s the process of this entire season. You’re not just gonna be who you are at the end of training camp. You’re gonna continue to get better throughout the season. So I think the longer that we go through this and understand what’s needed and asked of us, the better we’re gonna be," Brunson said h/t Posting and Toasting.
Brown's inclusion as the team's head coach is an important part of the Knicks, but so is Brunson's spot as the point guard in New York. Brunson will be tasked with leading the team and incorporating Brown's system, so he is a massive player in the operation.
The Knicks will continue to feel each other out, especially Brown and Brunson, as the season rolls along. If those two can be on the same page, the Knicks will have a chance to get past their playoff demons and emerge as NBA champions.
