Tyrese Haliburton Responds After Pacers Beat Knicks
The New York Knicks are stunned after Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers stole Game 1 from them inside Madison Square Garden.
The efforts of Haliburton and Aaron Nesmith late in the fourth quarter brought the Pacers back from down 17 points with just over six minutes to go in regulation.
The game echoed a similar tone from when the Pacers and Knicks played in the 1994 NBA Playoffs, where Reggie Miller led the way to a Game 1 victory with his infamous eight points in nine seconds. However, Haliburton isn't looking to repeat history.
“I would not like to repeat that, but I think that was a historic moment. That was more him vs. Spike, one-one-one. (Mine) felt like it was for everybody but (Miller), too. I wanted him to see it more than anything," Haliburton said via The Athletic insider James Edwards III.
“I think it’s just really cool to make my own history and for this group to make our own history while also showing respect and love to the ones who came before us. It’s definitely a special moment and something I won’t forget.”
When Haliburton hit the game-tying basket as time expired, he recreated Miller's "choke" celebration from that game, and while there were a ton of similarities between the two moments, the Pacers and Knicks are focused on the rest of the series.
“It’s our job to make history,” Karl-Anthony Towns said after the game via Edwards. “We’re not here to repeat history; we’re here to make history. That doesn’t pop into my mind. I only think about the present and what we can do right now so that we can make our own history.”
The Knicks will look to rebound from the crushing defeat with Game 2 back in Madison Square Garden to try and even the series.
