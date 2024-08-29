US Open Star Compares Knicks Captain to Jay Z
It has been a while since some in a New York Knicks jersey lifted a championshp trophy within city limits. Jalen Brunson may well break that streak but he might not even be the first to do it.
The Knicks were part of a stylish stir caused by American tennis star Frances Tiafoe, who donned Brunson's No. 11 jersey while prepping for Wednesday's second-round match against Alexander Shevchenko of Kazakhstan. Following his 6-4, 6-1, 1-0 victory, Tiafoe was greeted by Brunson's fellow Knicks Mikal Bridges, who was part of an NBA contingent that also featured Utah Jazz coach Will Hardy.
In the aftermath, Tiafoe admitted that he was looking for Bridges' threads know that he would be in attendance but nonetheless felt like donning Brunson garb would send a statement as well.
"Brunson, he's the man here," Tiafoe said, comparing the point guard to metropolitan royalty (h/t New York Basketball on X). "He’s damn near bigger than Jay-Z.”
Tiafoe did manage to pay suitable homage to Bridges, rewarding him for coming out despite not being a "morning person" by brandishing his three-point celebration after the win (pointing three fingers in a stylized manner). But his tribute to Brunson is perhaps a bigger sign of just how much of a stranglehold he has on the metropolitan imagination.
Repping New York's finest on the hardwood is nothing new for Tiafoe, who has previously worn the game day garb of Sabrina Ionescu, Immanuel Quickley, and Breanna Stewart.
"I'm friends with a lot of guys in the league just because I follow hoop a lot," Tiafoe, a Maryland native and fan of th Washington Wizards, said. "It's just my love of hoop and them following me because someone of color playing tennis, that's kind of a connection."
Tiafoe, currently ranked 20th is looking for his first Grand Slam victory, with his best finish being a semifinal showing at the 2022 US Open. His journey will continue on Friday against fellow American Ben Shelton.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!