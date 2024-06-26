Wizards Forward Traded to Knicks in Mock Deal
The New York Knicks are slated to pick back-to-back at Nos. 24 & 25 in the 2024 NBA Draft, which begins tonight (8 p.m. ET, ABC) with the first round.
However, there's always potential for the picks to be traded, especially with the Knicks having another selection at No. 38 in tomorrow's second round.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes suggested a deal in which the No. 24 pick, two 2025 first-round picks and Bojan Bogdanovic were traded to the Washington Wizards for Deni Avdija.
"Deni Avdija should be on every competitive team's list of targets, so the Knicks might have to dig deeper into their cache of draft assets to land him. If it takes throwing in the top-13-protected 2025 first-rounder coming from the Pistons, they should strongly consider it," Hughes writes. "Avdija is an up-and-coming two-way threat on the wing. He's capable of defending multiple positions, distributing and, as of last season, hitting threes. His 37.4 percent knockdown clip from beyond the arc raised his ceiling considerably."
In a perfect world, Avdija would either start at the 2-guard spot next to Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby or be the first or second man off the bench next to Josh Hart to form one of the league's most thrilling second units.
Avdija also serves as insurance in case Anunoby re-signs elsewhere in free agency. Anunoby officially became an unrestricted free agent on Monday when he declined his player option. While it was an expected move, Anunoby is reportedly expected to look beyond the Knicks when it comes to where he wants to sign his next contract.
Avdija was arguably the best player on a Wizards team that won just 15 games this past season, and while Washington would like to keep him, the team could look to completely reset and tank ahead of a 2025 NBA Draft class that is expected to have Duke forward Cooper Flagg at No. 1 overall. Subtracting Avdija to add Flagg could be worth it in the long run for the Wizards.
No matter his role, Avdija would be a plus for the Knicks, and while it's unlikely for the Wizards to move on from him, it would be worth a phone call.
