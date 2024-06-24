Knicks Star Takes in Clark-Reese Clash With Positive Twist
The stars were out for the latest major WNBA clash between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, including New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson.
Knicks fans will be glad to know that a special someone didn't accompany Brunson, namely the cast he was forced to adorn following a fractured hand injury that more or less ended his season during Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals (h/t New York Basketball on X). The cast previously appeared on several editions of Brunson's "Roommates Show," the web series he hosts with Knicks teammate Josh Hart.
It's perhaps no surprise to see Brunson take in the endeavors of Clark and Reese, whose showdowns have generated significant attention in the basketball media: Clark, chosen by the Indiana Fever as the top pick of the most recent WNBA Draft, is the latest backcourt sensation captivating the basketball public while fellow freshman Reese is set to follow in Brunson's footsteps as the latest Illinois-based hardwood superstar.
The Stevenson High School alum was one of 9,872 packed into Wintrust Arena to watch the third clash between Clark and the Fever and Reese's Chicago Sky. Another double-double for Reese, who scored 25 points while hauling in 16 rebounds, allowed the Sky (6-9) to earn their first win in three meetings against Indiana, which likewise enjoyed a Brunson-style double-double from Clark (17 points, 13 assists).
Brunson's hand injury was the one of the few dampers on an otherwise sterling season, which saw him earn both his first All-Star Game and All-NBA Team invites. An old friend is reportedly set to oversee Brunson's continued recovery, as longtime NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Knicks have brought in renowned Dallas Mavericks trainer Casey Smith to serve in their medical department. Brunson's first four NBA seasons were spent alongside Smith in North Texas.
