Knicks Star Makes Decision on Player Option (Report)
The first domino of the New York Knicks' offseason has fallen.
Per Fred Katz of The Athletic, OG Anunoby is declining his $19.9 million player option and will officially become a free agent. Such an option was included on the contract that came over from the Toronto Raptors in a late December trade.
Anunoby's move is hardly a surprise considering how much he proved his value over this past season: the Knicks posted a 26-5 record between the regular season and playoffs when he was in the lineup, though his first tour of Manhattan was interrupted by injuries. An elbow ailment took up a good part of his winter while he later endured a shoulder issue in the playoffs.
If it's any consolation, reports dictate that the Knicks remain committed to getting Anunoby back ... but that it will cost them a few pretty pennies.
"When the Knicks first acquired Anunoby, the belief was that he’d land a deal in the $30-35 million a year range annually," declared Michael Scott of HoopsHype. "Now, however, that value has gone up, starting at $35 million annually to his maximum starting salary for next season, sources said. New York remains committed to re-signing Anunoby, and despite the start to negotiations, the Knicks remain the favorite to keep Anunoby this summer in the eyes of rival executives."
