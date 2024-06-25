All Knicks

Knicks Could Trade for Hornets Center

The New York Knicks may need some help at center this offseason, and the Charlotte Hornets could help them out.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 12, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards (4) and New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) fight for a rebound in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards (4) and New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) fight for a rebound in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Knicks face a conundrum at the center spot, and it could leave them without their optimal rotation with Isaiah Hartenstein and Mitchell Robinson.

Even if the Knicks can sign Hartenstein, it would likely trigger a trade of Robinson, but that would be for salary purposes. The Knicks would still need a center that they could play behind Hartenstein or Robinson, and they could find that in Charlotte Hornets big man Nick Richards.

Richards, 26, was suggested as a potential trade target by HoopsHype writer Michael Scotto for the Knicks.

Richards was a second-round pick (No. 42 overall) by the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Kentucky, but he played his high school ball in Long Island and New Jersey after he was discovered by a scout in Kingston, Jamaica. So the Knicks could present some form of home for the fifth-year center.

Richards' career started off slow, playing just 18 games in his rookie year with the Hornets, but he has seen more action in every year since and he has improved as well. This past season with the Hornets, Richards averaged 9.7 points and eight rebounds per game while appearing in 67 contests and starting 52.

Richards is also under a very cheap deal, making $5 million in each of the next two seasons.

So, you may ask, why would the Hornets look to trade a center making such little money and playing so well?

Charlotte employs Mark Williams, who is expected to be its center of the future. He was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Duke. Williams was limited to just 19 games in his second season with a back injury, but he's expected to make a full recovery and return for next season.

This puts the Hornets in a spot to potentially trade Richards while his value could be at its peak, and the Knicks need some help. If the Knicks were willing to give the Hornets a late first-round pick, potentially either No. 24 or 25 in Wednesday's first round of the draft, it could get the deal done.

Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News