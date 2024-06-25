Knicks Could Trade for Hornets Center
The New York Knicks face a conundrum at the center spot, and it could leave them without their optimal rotation with Isaiah Hartenstein and Mitchell Robinson.
Even if the Knicks can sign Hartenstein, it would likely trigger a trade of Robinson, but that would be for salary purposes. The Knicks would still need a center that they could play behind Hartenstein or Robinson, and they could find that in Charlotte Hornets big man Nick Richards.
Richards, 26, was suggested as a potential trade target by HoopsHype writer Michael Scotto for the Knicks.
Richards was a second-round pick (No. 42 overall) by the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Kentucky, but he played his high school ball in Long Island and New Jersey after he was discovered by a scout in Kingston, Jamaica. So the Knicks could present some form of home for the fifth-year center.
Richards' career started off slow, playing just 18 games in his rookie year with the Hornets, but he has seen more action in every year since and he has improved as well. This past season with the Hornets, Richards averaged 9.7 points and eight rebounds per game while appearing in 67 contests and starting 52.
Richards is also under a very cheap deal, making $5 million in each of the next two seasons.
So, you may ask, why would the Hornets look to trade a center making such little money and playing so well?
Charlotte employs Mark Williams, who is expected to be its center of the future. He was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Duke. Williams was limited to just 19 games in his second season with a back injury, but he's expected to make a full recovery and return for next season.
This puts the Hornets in a spot to potentially trade Richards while his value could be at its peak, and the Knicks need some help. If the Knicks were willing to give the Hornets a late first-round pick, potentially either No. 24 or 25 in Wednesday's first round of the draft, it could get the deal done.
