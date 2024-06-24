Knicks 2024 In Review: Precious Achiuwa
The Boston Celtics’ victory over the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals officially completed the 2023-24 season, tipping off what’s sure to be a fateful offseason.
That particularly applies to the New York Knicks, who are fresh off their most successful season in over a decade. Despite falling to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Knicks are no doubt in their most legitimately hopeful era in quite some time… making this offseason even more crucial from a metropolitan perspective.
In recognition of the road ahead, All Knicks takes a look at the current Knicks roster player-by-player. The list begins/continues/keeps rolling/ends with PRECIOUS ACHIUWA …
Player: Precious Achiuwa
Finished Season: 3rd (1st with Knicks)
Key Stats (With Knicks): 7.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.1 blocks
2023-24 In Review
Achiuwa was a bit an afterthought in the late December deal that sent homegrown franchise faces RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to Toronto, as OG Anunoby was the obvious headliner. The first-round pick from 2020 saw his time dwindle in Ontario and he originally had trouble cracking the Knicks' rotation upon his arrival.
Once Isaiah Hartenstein missed some time in late January, however, Achiuwa made an undeniable mark and became one of risers amidst numerous injuries. With much of the Knicks' interior firepower (i.e. Hartenstein, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson) lost to the medical bay, Achiuwa helped preserve the sterling paint reputation the team had developed this time around.
The 7.2 rebounds that Achiuwa pulled in would've been a full-season career-high and he also hit over 52 percent of his tries from the field, his best output since his rookie season with the Miami Heat. He later came up big in the postseason, particularly through late lockdown duties on Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid.
Highlight of the Year
Achiuwa began to establish himself as a rotational fixture against an appropriate former opponent: entering a Jan. 20 game against the Raptors, Achiuwa had averaged less than 12 minutes over his first 10 metropolitan showings but wowed the MSG faithful with an 18-point (9-of-10 from the field), 11-rebound double-double in a 126-100 tearing of Toronto. Achiuwa solidified himself as an invaluable component from there on out, averaging over 27 minutes in his final 38.
They Said It
"“I know I’m not the tallest person on the floor. Depending on where the shot is shot from, I’m making a read on if it’s gonna be a long rebound, or I’m reading the ball and seeing if it’s gonna bounce left or bounce right. … I can’t explain how I can make those reads, honestly. It’s just instinctual.”-Achiuwa on his offensive rebounding prowess (Fred Katz, The Athletic)
“I think the versatility (sets him apart). Defensively, he's been very good. Rebounding wise, he's been terrific, and I think he's still young enough where he can grow. So, I think he's adding a lot to our team.”-head coach Tom Thibodeau on Achiuwa's impact (Aaron Rose, All Raptors)
What’s Next
Things have been relatively quiet on the Achiuwa front as he's set to become a restricted free agent. He can retained on a $6 million qualifying offer but the Knicks have reportedly gotten a little ambitious with their interior plans, putting an apparent focus on retaining the frontrunner Hartenstein. In any event, Achiuwa has found a bit of a role for himself after some meandering in South Beach and Ontario, standing as a valuable depth representative among the traditional interior men. Whether he continues to emerge for the Knicks or find a new stomping ground remains to be seen, however.
