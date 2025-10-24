Will Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns Return vs. Celtics?
Karl-Anthony Towns' availability remains uncertain as the New York Knicks prepare for their high-stakes clash against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden.
The Knicks face a critical decision regarding their star center ahead of the showdown with Boston. Towns is listed as questionable with a right quad strain, creating a similar scenario to the season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
This will likely be another game-time decision, just like the opener. Towns revealed postgame that he played through a Grade 2 quad strain to avoid disappointing the Madison Square Garden faithful. However, the emotional decision may have consequences.
While Knicks fans appreciated Towns' warrior mentality in the 119-111 victory over the Cavaliers, many urged him to prioritize long-term health. Towns contributed 19 points and 11 rebounds despite dealing with significant pain.
"IT'S ONLY GAME 1! DON'T FORCE YOURSELF TO PLAY! WE ARE DEEP. GET HEALTHY BEFORE YOU MAKE IT WORSE!" one concerned fan posted on Twitter.
Another added, "We respect the hell out of you for that but we need you in the long run big dog! Sit and get healthy!".
These messages likely reached Towns, who may think more rationally about his availability rather than playing purely on emotion. The center acknowledged the fans' support after the mid-week game, and with an 82-game season ahead, sitting out could be the smarter move.
Who's Available for the Knicks Tonight?
The Knicks received positive news regarding Josh Hart, who has been upgraded from out to questionable after missing the opener with lower back lumbar spasms. Hart hasn't played since suffering the injury on October 2 against Philadelphia.
Mitchell Robinson will miss his second consecutive game with left ankle injury management. OG Anunoby, who posted 24 points and 14 rebounds in the opener, is listed as probable with a left ankle sprain and expected to play.
The matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET carries significant weight for both championship contenders. 5.5 points favor the Knicks (1-0) over the Celtics (0-1), who lost their opener 117-116 to Philadelphia.
Boston is without Jayson Tatum (ruptured Achilles) and Luka Garza (concussion protocol), giving New York an opportunity to make an early-season statement. The game will test the Knicks' depth and their revamped offensive system as they look to start 2-0.
We'll provide updates on Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart's status on our page as soon as official reports are released closer to tipoff.
