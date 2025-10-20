Knicks Rookie Forward Secures One-Year Deal
The New York Knicks may have already announced which players they intend to utilize over the course of the regular season, but they only locked in their final piece with just a little over a day standing before their regular season opener.
Mohamed Diawara, the 51st pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, earned some security with the team in agreeing to terms on a standard, one-year rookie deal, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
Much has been written on the Knicks' struggles to maintain all of the players they want under the NBA's strict cap rules, but the majority of that drama pertained to their slew of non-guaranteed free agents. Landry Shamet survived the weekend's last-minute cuts to see another season in New York while the other journeymen veterans had to return to the road, while Diawara was already signed to a subtle Exhibit 10 contract earlier this fall.
The Knicks, like every other team, had the chance to waive their Exhibit 10 signings before scooping them back up to plop in their G League system, but the Knicks had to have liked Diawara enough to provide him with the chance to travel as a full-time member of the contending team.
He's made a strong case for his sticking around in the few on-court glimpses he's provided the fans and coaching staff with, looking the part of the raw, multi-talented wing that continues flourishing in the league. He can compete on both ends with hustle and instinct, and has flashed enough passing and shooting intrigue to captivate New York in NBA Summer League before transitioning that over to this past preseason.
Second-round picks are rarely provided with full deals, often inked to two-way contracts to split reps between the G League and the top-level roster, and he's now granted an opportunity to sit behind a deep Knicks rotation. He, along with fellow prospects Tyler Kolek and Pacome Dadiet, will have to do a lot more watching that performing during the high-leverage moments, and new coach Mike Brown will likely pay close attention to how they approach their garbage time reps.
New York's wing depth is already headlined by OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges, two scorers with varying levels of two-way hype. Brown's emphasized ball-movement, pace and feel as some of his chief principles entering his maiden season as the Knicks' shot-caller, and while Diawara hasn't proven to contribute those at a high-level in an NBA setting just yet, he has enough potential in those categories to have already earned this entry-level payday.
