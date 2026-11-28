The New York Knicks found themselves in their usual position late against the Miami Heat – trailing. A 23-point first-half deficit had been steadily chipped away until the Knicks re-took the lead midway through the fourth, at which point all the intangible, ineffable, champion clutch instincts were supposed to kick in and close out the win.

They didn’t. The Heat held on, 108-105. Not the result the Knicks expected. The box score was full of surprises, too. Here are four.

1) 9

Karl-Anthony Towns kept his double-double streak alive, mentioned here only to draw as stark a contrast as possible with the context within which it occurred. 19 and 10 for KAT. 19 and 10 is certainly a thing.

In the Knicks’ first 18 games, the most rebounds by an opposing player was 14, by Franz Wagner and Ivica Zubac. Giannis Antetokounmpo raised the bar out of sight, putting up 22 points and 23 rebounds as he and Bam Adebayo served notice the Heat frontcourt is and will be a problem in 2026-27. Whatever 19 and 10 is, 22 and 23 is a higher caliber of double-double.

Antetokounmpo’s 23 boards were nine more than anyone’s had against New York. OG Anunoby and Andre Drummond’s absences didn’t help, but the same way defending the Greek Freak isn’t a one- or two-man job, battling him on the boards will require teamwork.

2) 8

On average, the Knicks miss 22 three-pointers a game. If that sounds like a lot, it isn’t, at least given that they’re eighth in the league in accuracy from deep.

So them missing 24 against the Heat doesn’t seem like a big deal, until you realize they only took 32, making a season-low eight. They actually shot better from deep than the Heat, but Miami made three more threes, winning the possession battle thanks to 10 offensive rebounds and nine turnovers versus seven and 16 for New York.

On a night the Knick bench made only one three-pointer, the extended absences of Miles McBride and Jordan Clarkson were perhaps felt more keenly than usual.

3) 36

As in combined minutes for Pacome Dadiet and James Wiseman. If that sounds like a lot, it is: Dadiet’s 21 were a season-high and the second-most he’s played as a pro; Wiseman’s 15 are the second-most he’s played as a Knick.

Both had their moments and both were needed. With Anunoby still nursing a calf strain and Drummond in concussion protocol, Wiseman and Dadiet were the tallest Knicks after Towns. If this were a baseball game, the Knicks used 11 pitchers to get through nine innings; unlike in baseball, the relievers aren't getting a rest anytime soon. If anything, they can expect to keep getting minutes in the short-term, which is great for the Knicks' distant future but the one that's nearer.

One of the conundrums for this year’s Knicks is they’re trying to defend their title while at the same time being more desperate for internal improvement than most teams. New York doesn’t have a first-round pick in 2027. They traded last year’s first in the deal that netted Tyler Nickel. They can't sign anyone and are extremely limited in the kinds of trades they can make.

There are no shots in the arm coming anytime soon. Any growth has to come from within.

Dadiet, selected in 2024, recently played his 50th career game, the first Knicks’ first-round pick to reach that modest milestone since Obi Toppin six years ago. The only way the young Knicks like Dadiet and Diawara can grow is by failing and succeeding and failing better against real competition.

That will always be secondary to winning games as often as possible here and now. If there’s a silver lining to missing a third of their regulars, it’s getting to see more of what the young Knicks can do.

4) 3

There were a lot of numbers from this game that Mike Brown will look at and furrow his brow. One number that might cause him to raise an eyebrow with pleasant surprise: against the Heat, third in the league in free-throw attempts per game and outscoring opponents by five points a game there, the Knicks took three more free throws and made four more.

Six different Knickerbockers got to the charity stripe, with four getting there at least five times – Towns, Wiseman, Jalen Brunson and Jose Alvarado. One of the downstream downers of no Anunoby is the Knicks tend to come up short at the line; besides Towns and Brunson, no one outside of OG gets there a lot. It puts even more pressure on their three-point game to make up for the deficit of one-pointers.

So although the Knicks ultimately came up short against the Heat, the work they did getting to the line and the many hands that shared in that work are the kind of developments that build momentum in losses and, eventually, crest into wins.