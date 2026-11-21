When James Wiseman showcased his athleticism and offensive activity in the preseason, Knicks fans collectively raised their eyebrows. And when the Knicks signed him over Bruce Brown, Ochai Agbaji, and Tony Bradley, there was some cautious optimism that the seventh-year man could potentially provide some positive minutes when in a crunch.

However, aside from New York's 30-point victory against Chicago (in which he scored eight garbage-time points in 10 minutes), Wiseman has been almost completely irrelevant during the regular season.

It's not like the Knicks have good reason to keep Wiseman on the bench, either, with Andre Drummond being so inconsistent on a nightly basis. But the fact the third-stringer can't get in the game despite Drummond's issues speaks volumes about his dire situation.

James Wiseman going unused by Knicks is a worrying sign for center outlook

Take away the Bulls game, and Wiseman has zero points on 0-5 shooting and seven rebounds in about 18 total minutes spanning five games. That means he's been a DNP in nine games this season.

Now, with Karl-Anthony Towns looking like one of the best players in the world on a nightly basis, it's understandable that Wiseman isn't playing significant minutes. But Wiseman failing to get in the game when Towns does need a break is telling.

That's especially true because while Drummond began his Knicks debut with a loud bang on ring night, he's been less than impressive since.

The backup center scored 12 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in the season opener. But since then, he's averaging just 3.1 points per game and 6.8 rebounds. Those aren't the worst numbers for a big man the fans mostly expect to rebound and defend. But he hasn't been a positive force on the team thus far.

Drummond has logged a negative plus/minus in four straight games and in five of his last six. And looking at the year as a whole, Drummond has the second-worst plus/minus (-6) and net rating (-2.9) of all regular rotation players this season. Additionally, the Knicks see a +10 net rating swing when he's off the court. But enough about Drummond.

Even with the Knicks' current backup center struggling to be a net neutral player, Wiseman can't crack Mike Brown's rotations one bit. And as Knicks fans know, we're talking about a coach who routinely experiments with rotations and plays guys unexpectedly.

Obviously, a third-string center doesn't usually play big minutes or dominate. But whether it's a lack of performance during practices or because of his lackluster performances in the limited time he has gotten, it's clear that the Knicks just don't really view Wiseman as a real third-string center right now.

That's not the most glaring issue per se. The Knicks have championship aspirations, though. They want nothing more than to get back to the Finals and become the first team to repeat as champions since the Warriors did it in 2018. To do so, they may need more center depth.

As good as Towns has been, and seemingly will continue to be, he needs some help. Last season, New York benfited greatly from having a great center room. Mitchell Robinson, who, many considered one of the most impactful bench players in the league, was the backup. And Ariel Hukpori served as a very solid third string, who filled in for Robinson when he missed games.

Right now, the Knicks have a hard time surviving when Towns isn't on the court. Not only does the offense take a big hit as expected, the defense struggles, too. Luckily, they do have time to address this problem. Many players who were signed this offseason become trade-eligible on Dec. 15 and the trade deadline is still over two months away

With New York having too many small guards, they could move one or more of Miles McBride, Tyler Kolek, Jordan Clarkson and Jose Alvarado for an upgrade at the center position. Regardless of who they decide to part ways with and who they go after, one thing is clear at the moment: The Knicks have a backup center problem and Wiseman doesn't seem to be the solution.

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