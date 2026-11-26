‘Tis the season to be thankful!

Happy Thanksgiving to NBA fans across the country. It’s been a fun season so far and there’s plenty more in store over the coming months. Today, everybody gets a break as the basketball world makes room for the annual holiday football games . But at Sports Illustrated, our minds are always on hoops.

To that end, we put together a list of one player every team should be thankful for this holiday season—ranging from the superstars to the role players who grind out their minutes and put on a show for great appreciators of defensive rebounding.

Enjoy, and be grateful!

Atlanta Hawks

Aaron Wiggins has proved his worth this season after getting traded by the Thunder. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Player to be thankful for: Aaron Wiggins. He saved basketball, after all. As a casualty of the Thunder’s cost-saving exodus over the summer, he’s become a legit scorer for Atlanta off the bench. He’s always been an elite three-point shooter, but he’s getting career-high volume with the Hawks and capitalizing on it. Wiggins has provided starter-level production off the bench, which has been huge for the group as the Hawks remain toward the top of an Eastern Conference that improved mightily around them. —Blake Silverman

Boston Celtics

Player to be thankful for: Jayson Tatum. Choosing the team’s best player is arguably a cop-out for this discussion but who else could it possibly be? Tatum has seemingly bounced back from the dreaded Achilles tear without missing a beat and is one of the best two-way wings in the sport. His valleys are a little steep for a No. 1 option and the kids will complain about a lack of aura. But this guy produces—and continues to do so despite an injury that could have ruined his career and Boston’s future. —Liam McKeone

Brooklyn Nets

Player to be thankful for: Nolan Traoré. He’s set to miss considerable time with a hamstring injury, but the second-year guard put forth plenty to like over the first chunk of the season. The Nets made a whopping five picks in the first round of the 2025 draft, and while Egor Dëmin still has the most upside of that class, Traoré proved he can be a real piece for Brooklyn no matter what the roster looks like a year from now. Especially if the three-point shooting from his first 14 games is real. —B.S.

Charlotte Hornets

Player to be thankful for: Moussa Diabaté. Nothing flashy, but Diabaté has been a really good center for a minimal cost over the past couple years. He doesn’t give a ton offensively and he’s a non-shooter, but he puts up a near double-double each night and he’s one of the league’s best rebounders. He’s making just $2.5 million this year and is due for a new contract next year. The Hornets could get him back on an affordable deal over the summer, but he’s drastically outplayed his contract value over the past two seasons. A productive player who’s helped Charlotte in this transition period. —B.S.

Chicago Bulls

Jalen Smith has been a reliable shooting center for the Bulls. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Player to be thankful for: Jalen Smith. It’s hard to find a good stretch big in the NBA and if Chicago has nothing else, it’s got one. Caleb Wilson is the future but while he gets healthy, we’ll enjoy the career year Smith has had so far. Even if it doesn’t amount to playoff (or even play-in) basketball, he’s bringing the Bulls considerable value. Maybe all it amounts to is a decent trade at the February deadline with his $9.4 million expiring contract. There will be no shortage of suitors for a big man who can block shots and shoot 40% from three-point range. —B.S.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Player to be thankful for: Donovan Mitchell. Yes, his tenure in Cleveland has been disappointing in many regards but it wasn’t too long ago everyone assumed Mitchell would sprint to the Knicks the moment he was legally able to. He was labeled a flight risk the moment the Cavaliers traded for him due to his New York roots and the fact that no star player other than LeBron had voluntarily stuck with Cleveland in decades. Instead, Mitchell has signed multiple extensions and taken on the responsibility of being the face of a city not always embraced by NBA athletes. He was paid a lot of money for the privilege, but even so, it feels good to never question whether he wants to be there. —L.M.

Dallas Mavericks

Player to be thankful for: Kyrie Irving. After much speculation over the summer on whether or not Dallas should trade Irving, the front office made the right choice. Cooper Flagg is clearly the most important player for the Mavs, but Irving’s presence unlocks him. The face of the franchise gets a high-level second scorer who makes plays and keeps the offense humming. Irving isn’t a part of Dallas’s long-term plans, but the franchise has gotten some invaluable learnings on what Flagg needs to thrive. And the team is pretty good in the process. —B.S.

Denver Nuggets

Player to be thankful for: Jamal Murray. Murray finally broke through into All-Star territory last season and he’s followed it up with an even better year so far. He’s been on another planet scoring the basketball this season, which has been a game-changer for a Nuggets roster that lacks depth while Nikola Jokić works through his a slow start (for his standards). Murray has even done it on lower volume, just much more efficiently. —B.S.

Detroit Pistons

The Pistons are grateful for Daniss Jenkins’s breakout. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Player to be thankful for: Daniss Jenkins. Cade Cunningham is the guy, but Jenkins’s continued growth is huge for the Pistons. Jenkins went from an undrafted free agent to a two-way contract to a standard deal and, now, he’s a starter and a legit scoring option for an Eastern Conference contender. He can score, make threes and create shots for his teammates—exactly what Detroit needs alongside Cunningham. Plus, Jenkins just has some dog in him. Even when Jalen Duren is back from injury, he should remain in J.B. Bickerstaff’s first five. —B.S.

Golden State Warriors

Player to be thankful for: Yaxel Lendeborg. Golden State figured the 11th pick in the draft would make an immediate impact as one of the more NBA-ready prospects, but Lendeborg has changed everything . His rookie season has hit a rough patch with Steph Curry sidelined, but the best version of the Warriors now looks like Curry and Lendeborg on the floor together. The roster needs to improve at the trade deadline, but the entire organization has to be thrilled with its first-round pick who already isn’t afraid to go against anybody. —B.S.

Houston Rockets

Player to be thankful for: Tari Eason. And not just because he whiffed on an open dunk and gave his teammates a good laugh on the bench this week. After signing a new contract over the summer, he’s been a great sixth man and an extremely important defender with 1.8 stocks (steals plus blocks) per game thus far. There are some easier choices like Alperen Şengün, Kevin Durant or Amen Thompson, but Eason has made a true impact on the Rockets’ hot start as an unsung hero. —B.S.

Indiana Pacers

Player to be thankful for: Andrew Nembhard. The Pacers need Tyrese Haliburton back, but Nembhard has been a strong primary ballhandler in his absence. He’s a good three-point shooter, solid playmaker and a decent perimeter defender as an undersized guard. He’s a starter with or without Haliburton, but he’s taken even more responsibility in the meantime and proved he’s more than capable. —B.S.

Los Angeles Clippers

Player to be thankful for: Keaton Wagler. There isn’t much for the Clippers to be excited about this season ... aside from Wagler’s future. There’s been some ups and downs, but Wagler has made a positive impact off the bench at only 19 years old. While he needs to be more efficient ( 34.4% from the field), he’s flashed the ability to manage an offense and take care of the ball. Wagler’s development is key for the Clippers and the front office should be excited about what they’ve seen so far. —B.S.

Los Angeles Lakers

Luka has been amazing this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Player to be thankful for: Luka Dončić. Any other answer would be disingenuous in light of the miraculous way Dončić arrived in L.A. and the ridiculous level of play he’s reached this year . The Slovenian superstar has slowed down over the last few games yet is still averaging 36.6 points per night by hitting shots of increasingly absurd difficulty. He’s an all-time talent as a scorer, and Lakers fans will pass down stories of this season for generations to come. —L.M.

Memphis Grizzlies

Player to be thankful for: Ty Jerome. Cameron Boozer has a case here as the undoubted future of the franchise, but Jerome is key to the Grizzlies’ legitimacy as a Western Conference playoff team this year. Jerome’s leap into a premier scorer in the NBA is for real and as long as Memphis sticks in the playoff picture with Boozer sidelined for a bit , he should get his first career All-Star nod. His ability to score at will is special, and he’s rightfully got a Luka Dončić-esque green light from Memphis coach Tuomas Iisalo. —B.S.

Miami Heat

Player to be thankful for: Klay Thompson. Throw all the washed memes away because Thompson is playing some of his best basketball in Miami. He’s shooting the ball better than he ever has at increased volume and has been a huge part in the Heat’s sudden turnaround from a poor start to the Giannis Antetokounmpo era. For the Giannis-Bam Adebayo pairing to work, Miami needed premier floor spacing around them. The Heat have got that and then some from Thompson who’s got back to his former self at 36 years old. —B.S.

Milwaukee Bucks

Player to be thankful for: Tyler Herro. The Milwaukee native’s return home through the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade was a nice subplot. It’s a new era for the Bucks, one that’s more focused on Ping Pong balls than the playoffs for now. Herro has brought a sorely needed veteran scorer and he presumably wants to be there no matter how bad the team is. I bet the front office wants him to put together another 50-point performance to up his value at the deadline, though. —B.S.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Player to be thankful for: LaMelo Ball. The Wolves have stayed toward the top of the Western Conference without Anthony Edwards, much thanks to Ball’s ability to keep the offense in order . Jaden McDaniels and Ayo Dosunmu have played a big part in that, too, but the offseason trade for Ball has already paid dividends. The four games we got of the Edwards-Ball backcourt was electric, too. He takes pressure off of Edwards when both available and the Wolves could be scary come playoff time. —B.S.

New Orleans Pelicans

Jeremiah Fears gives Pelicans fans a reason to hope. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Player to be thankful for: Jeremiah Fears. Pretty much everything is bad in New Orleans as the Pelicans’ season is shaping up to be a sad affair yet again. But Fears has shown some potential! It’s not seen as often as the franchise would like, yet often enough to pencil him in as a talent worth building around in some capacity. To establish himself in that way under the less-than-ideal basketball conditions in the Big Easy could indicate he’s got more to offer, too. Hope for the future! —L.M.

New York Knicks

Player to be thankful for: Karl-Anthony Towns. All members of the Knicks’ championship roster will be mentioned at the Thanksgiving table today throughout the five boroughs, but it’s Towns who earns this honor after his awesome start to the year. The star center cranked his game up several notches in the postseason and (unlike most champions in recent memory) carried that over into the start of his first regular season as a title winner. Towns has played out of his mind and it’s mostly thanks to him New York was able to shake off its 0–3 start. If James Dolan doesn’t pay the man his money…—L.M.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Player to be thankful for: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Sadly there isn’t much competition for this title in OKC right now. SGA’s primary running mates all went down with various severe injuries in the opening games of the season and he is now doing his best Atlas impression on many nights . The two-time MVP has brought the Thunder a title and joy like their fans have never experienced; now he is the last man standing, swimming against the tide of some of the worst injury luck we’ve ever seen. —L.M.

Orlando Magic

Player to be thankful for: Point Franz Wagner. New coach Sean Sweeney has unlocked Wagner by putting the ball in his hands at all times and it’s worked out tremendously. The German star has nearly tripled his assists per game year-over-year and looks like a natural in the role. Moreover, it makes fit alongside Paolo Banchero significantly cleaner once the former No. 1 pick returns from injury. Orlando fans have paid the price of hope regularly over the last two years, but this time … the hope could be worth it. —L.M.

Philadelphia 76ers

Player to be thankful for: Tyrese Maxey. The 76ers’ offseason from heaven wouldn’t have happened if Maxey wasn’t already an elite scorer. No Jaylen Brown trade, no LeBron James signing, no hot start to the 2026–27 campaign. He’s the best homegrown talent the franchise has enjoyed since Joel Embiid took the floor for the first time and there’s significantly more optimism in the speedy point guard’s long-term health prospects. Oh, and he’s going out of his way to set a shining example for new fathers everywhere . What a guy! —L.M.

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker has been one of the league’s more consistent faces of the franchise over the years. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Player to be thankful for: Devin Booker. Suns fans couldn’t ask for a better face of the franchise even if a title hasn’t materialized. Booker is exciting, a certified hooper and never makes a peep off the court. There’s been no hint of a trade request despite the rough years that sandwich the few good ones, no controversies inside or outside the locker room, nothing of the sort. The man arrives at the arena content to put on a show and leave without making any noise afterwards. He’s already an all-time great Phoenix athlete with plenty of years left in the gas tank. Things could certainly be better. They could definitely be much worse, too. —L.M.

Portland Trail Blazers

Player to be thankful for: Damian Lillard. The love and admiration Portland has for Lillard goes both ways. The star point guard has always openly expressed the joy he feels putting on a Trail Blazers uniform and he always seemed fated to ride off into the sunset wearing Portland colors. Then he got traded to the Bucks and tore his Achilles, two things that could have easily led him down much different paths. Instead, Lillard and Blazers fans alike get another shot at a happy ending as the elite shooter remains a consistent bucket-getter for a competitive team. —L.M.

Sacramento Kings

Player to be thankful for: Darius Acuff Jr. Acuff has been more than good enough to earn this superlative on his own—but he also doesn’t face much competition. The Kings’ existence is miserable most of the time. Acuff should provide increasingly bright and frequent flashes of light in what’s become a dark era of Sacramento basketball . How he progresses this season is well worth watching; there appears to be another budding star point guard looking to light the Beam. —L.M.

San Antonio Spurs

Player to be thankful for: Victor Wembanyama. Obviously. Spurs fans seem set up to enjoy another decade-plus of contention while watching a generational superstar try to reach his potential, putting up some of the most ridiculous statlines we’ve ever seen along the way. On top of that he’s a thoughtful off-court personality who seems to take genuine joy in community work. San Antonio residents won’t feel the rain for a long time underneath Wemby’s enormous wingspan. —L.M.

Toronto Raptors

Player to be thankful for: Scottie Barnes. Just a disappointing start for this Raptors team as Kawhi Leonard has missed considerable time, but Barnes is still every bit of the star that he was last season. Toronto’s poor record could hold him from back-to-back All-Star appearances, but he’s putting up career-high scoring numbers by a mile. A lack of three-point shooting from Barnes and his teammates has hindered the Raptors as a whole, but he’s doing everything else at an extremely high level. Kawhi needs to come back, but Barnes’s play has made the Raptors fun to watch in the meantime, even if wins have been few and far between. —B.S.

Utah Jazz

Darryn Peterson’s early days in Utah are reason for excitement. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Player to be thankful for: Darryn Peterson. Everything that’s happened in Utah so far this season is an enormous bummer. Now imagine how much more of a bummer it would be if the franchise didn’t land Peterson with the No. 2 pick in last year’s draft? Injuries decimating a roster with playoff expectations by Thanksgiving is the sort of thing that kills hope and joy for an entire season. But Jazz fans can take solace in watching Peterson grow with each passing game. —L.M.

Washington Wizards

Player to be thankful for: Kyshawn George. AJ Dybantsa is an easy answer but mostly based on future potential. In terms of the games happening right now, George has been one of the Wizards’ best players throughout his minutes on the court. It’s a welcome sign that development is happening in Washington, even if the on-court product doesn’t always show it. Or reflected in the front office’s decision-making. George looks like he can be a useful role player at worst and a possible wingmate to Dybantsa at best. —L.M.

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