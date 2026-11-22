What a gutsy win. Playing without two core pillars, Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby, the Knicks barely eked out a victory against a tough and physical Trail Blazers squad.

It marked New York’s first real brush with major injury adversity this season; despite this, the performance revealed plenty of short- and long-term takeaways to unpack.

Big takeaway #1: The offense firing on all cylinders is not an accident or just shooting luck

The Knicks blasted the Blazers' defense early in the first quarter, posting a gaudy offensive rating of 156 in the half-court. According to my shot-making tracking, New York averaged 1.26 expected points per shot, an elite value, as we said before, against a strong defense. They did this by getting their bigs touches in the pinch post and finding and creating off-ball touches for Brunson, with him connecting on five threes in the quarter.

The adjustment in the Atlanta series wasn't that they began running pinch post plays. It was how they did it



They cut out the perimeter motion. They got into that action faster, progressing in it, and still made on fly reads



9 pinch post plays for 15 points in that 1st quarter https://t.co/UaoVfwa2Ay pic.twitter.com/e529oAke3k — Shax (@ShaxNBA) November 22, 2026

In this breakdown, notice how Brown’s offense is remarkably plug-and-play. If a player understands the simple reads and stays engaged for the secondary and third actions within the same possession, they will be in a position to execute at a high level. Jalen Brunson capitalized on this setup early on, making multiple decisive plays off the ball that directly fueled a strong quarter.

Big takeaway #2: Center depth

Depending on how you weigh New York's center depth, this point can be considered a small takeaway. Andre Drummond has essentially been a single-superpower player, dominant on the offensive glass, yet painful to watch as an offensive play-finisher.

Accounting for the small sample, the Knicks’ offense craters by 8 points per 100 possessions with Drummond at center. Zooming in at the half-court reveals that New York scores a sluggish 0.84 ppp in Drummond's minutes versus 1.02 ppp when Towns draws an opposing center. It has been a stark drop-off in offensive production so far, and yesterday’s win over Portland was no exception, in the sense that he converted just 3 of his 10 field-goal attempts while still hauling in 5 offensive rebounds.

As for James Wiseman, his athleticism flashed both as a vertical roll threat and defensively, where he posted three blocks on the night. Beyond the physical tools, he showed a solid ability to make quick decisions with the ball inside Brown’s offense. At the same time, familiar flaws resurfaced, as he can struggle to keep pace in pick-and-roll coverage or set clean screens, which often leads to him getting overly handsy. His fundamentals can get messy on both ends of the floor, a habit that can occasionally bleed into his rebounding.

Given that Saturday was truly a mixed bag, it remains unclear how reliably New York can count on him going forward.

Small takeaway #1: Mikal Bridges' increased confidence

Mikal Bridges endured a tumultuous start to this NBA season, sparking questions about his place in the starting lineup and his long-term fit with the roster. Recently, however, he has begun looking much closer to the player we are accustomed to seeing. His defense has trended sharply upward over the past few games, highlighted by a lockdown performance against LaMelo Ball in Minnesota. Paired with his game-winner against Portland, this recent surge should give him the exact spark he needs to get fully back on track, at least in the early season.

Small Takeaway #2: Landry Shamet shines again

Landry Shamet is an elite shooter | Data via NBA.com

Landry Shamet has proved time and time again that he deserves more minutes. At the start of the preseason, Mike Brown made it clear that rotation minutes outside the starting five would be earned through competition, and Shamet has decisively separated himself from the pack, effectively claiming the sixth-man role. He is shooting a blistering 43% from deep on a massive 71% three-point rate. Early in the season, the only other players matching that combination of volume, shot profile, and efficiency belong to the league's ultra-elite tier.

Landry Shamet does not stop. A model of constant movement. pic.twitter.com/YTKvVjD8fk — Rit Holtzman (@BenRitholtzNBA) November 22, 2026

He displayed his marksmanship again last night, tallying six made threes on 10 attempts. His movement shooting has been the greatest separator for me when evaluating him, other shooters, and the rest of the shooters on the Knicks, as they do not display such skill. He's able to make room out of nothing and get his shot off.

Get Knicks On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.