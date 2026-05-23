3 Things Knicks Fans Must Know Today: Quotes, Injures and Notes

Saturday is a massive day for the Knicks as it marks Game 3 of the 2025-26 NBA Eastern Conference Finals. A 2-0 lead has New York just two wins away from its first Finals appearance since 1999, putting the pressure on head coach Mike Brown & Co. to get the job done in what will likely be a hostile environment at Rocket Arena.

There are still several hours before tip-off, though, leaving Knicks fans with plenty of time to kill before facing the Cavaliers in enemy territory. That makes it the perfect time to catch up with the latest team-related news, ranging from an intriguing quote to a significant announcement.

Here are three things that Knicks fans need to know on Saturday.

1. Mike Brown isn't letting Knicks' 2-0 lead go to his head

Knicks head coach Mike Brown knows he can't be overconfident. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

No one would blame the Knicks—or any team—for overflowing with confidence after earning back-to-back wins over a talented Cavaliers team. At the same time, it's Cleveland's talent that has Brown tempering expectations, as he knows that no lead is secure in an NBA series.

"One thing we told our team is that they're very good at home," Brown said after the Game 2 win, via the New York Daily News. "Cleveland is well-coached. Kenny’s an excellent coach, and they have a load of talent on that team. We know those guys are hungry and they don’t quit, so we know this Game 3 is going to be tough in Cleveland, because they’re coming."

Brown isn't underestimating his opponent, and for good reason. The Cavaliers were also down 0-2 in their second-round series vs. the Pistons before rallying and advancing to the ECF. If any team can pull off an improbable comeback, it looks like it could be them.

Regardless, Knicks fans should be happy with Brown's approach to Game 3. He knows his players still have a lot of work to do, and maintaining that mentality will give New York its best shot to advance to the NBA Finals.

2. Both teams head into Game 3 with a clean bill of health

The NBA season is a grind, and that includes the playoffs, especially when you're in Round 3. By now, the Knicks and Cavaliers have almost played 100 games apiece since October, so no one would be surprised if anyone was in danger of missing Saturday night's action.

Fortunately, it looks like Game 3 will be a full-strength battle. The Knicks' injury report is as clean as a whistle, which means that OG Anunoby has successfully avoided any setbacks since returning from the hamstring injury that hampered him in the second round.

Some people wondered whether Donovan Mitchell was dealing with an injury because of how he moved in the last game; however, he and the rest of the Cavaliers are also in the clear.

In other words, the Knicks will need a complete effort to beat the Cavaliers for a third consecutive game. That's actually a good thing because playing a full-powered Cleveland squad is what will give New York the necessary experience to help if it advances to face whichever juggernaut—Oklahoma City or San Antonio—reaches the NBA Finals.

3. OG Anunoby is all-defensive again

On Friday evening, the NBA announced its annual All-Defensive team selections. To no one's surprise, Anunoby was one of the recipients, earning second-team honors for the second time in his career. The first came when he was with the 2022-23 Raptors—the same campaign that he finished seventh in NBA Defensive Player of the Year voting (10th in 2025-26).

2025-26 NBA All-Defensive teams:



First team: Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren, Ausar Thompson, Rudy Gobert, Derrick White



Second team: Bam Adebayo, Scottie Barnes, Cason Wallace, Dyson Daniels,

OG Anunoby — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 22, 2026

It was another defensively impressive season for Anunoby, who averaged 1.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game while playing to a 112 defensive rating per 100 possessions. His 3.2 defensive win shares were his second-most in a season (3.7, 2019-20), as he continued to guard all five positions, playing wherever Brown needed him.

Knicks fans, as well as Anunoby's coaches and teammates, would've loved to see him get a first-team nod, but there's no changing that now. Instead, let's focus on how the versatile 28-year-old is one of the NBA's top-10 defenders and how he's still living up to that reputation in the postseason.

It wouldn't be surprising if the experience from this deep playoff run will help Anunoby challenge for first-team honors next season, if not make an outright play for the 2026-27 DPOY award.