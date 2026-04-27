3 Things Knicks Must Do to Take Series Lead Over Hawks in Game 5

The New York Knicks evened up their Eastern Conference Quarterfinals matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night, bludgeoning the home team 114-98. Now, a chance to take back the series lead within the friendly confines of Madison Square Garden looms Tuesday night.

How can the Knicks subdue the Hawks? Here are three things New York must do against Atlanta at the Mecca:

Continue sticking CJ McCollum with Josh Hart

The most consequential decision Mike Brown has made this series, and one that could clinch this thing when it's all said and done, was sticking red-hot Hawks guard CJ McCollum with Swiss Army Knife defender Josh Hart.

McCollum, who came into Game 4 shooting 9/23 from the three-point line through the first three contests, missed all four of his attempts when he was guarded by Hart. He also turned the ball over three times with Hart on him. McCollum has had turnover the problems the entire series, but those turnovers came in a 20-minute span, showing how much of a nuisance Hart was in New York's latest victory.

Hart's presence on McCollum is just as big as Jalen Brunson's absence. This switch has allowed Brunson, who showed zero capability in slowing Atlanta's crafty guard over the first three games, to instead cover the offensively challenged Dyson Daniels. McCollum has generated 34 total points with 13/17 field goal shooting when covered by Brunson this series, compared to just six by Daniels with Brunson on him.

These more ideal matchups have allowed the Knicks to regain the defensive advantage in this series, as Hart and OG Anunonby can make a bigger impact with Brunson less at the center of the defensive equation.

Trust Jose Alvarado with backup minutes

Jose Alvardo showed in Game 4 why the Knicks acquired him in the first place before the trade deadline.

In just under 14 minutes of floor time, Alvarado pitched in six points on 2/3 three-point shot attempts, three steals, two assists, and had a +8 net rating. Though his minutes weren't spent on McCollum, it was important that he had such a big game the same day McCollum struggled, especially after their Game 2 double-technical foul spat that arguably gave Atlanta momentum.

Alvarado is doing exactly what the Knicks needed by bringing the energy after their bench looked lifeless earlier on this series. Him continuing to hit his shots from deep would be massive with Landry Shamet (9.3 PPG, 39.2% from deep in 2025-26) falling out of the rotation.

His ability to provide some stability on the second unit as a primary ball handler also helps shore up a weakness when it comes to New York potentially letting leads dissipate when the reserves are in.

Put the ball in Karl-Anthony Towns' Hands

Karl-Anthony Towns produced over 40 points with 20 of his own and 10 assists in Game 4. That level of playmaking from the five spot is the kind of mismatch that could swing these entire playoffs in the Knicks' favor if it's consistent.

Towns' triple-double dominance came on brilliant efficiency (6/10 overall, 7/9 from the free-throw line) and held up on the defensive end. Seven of his boards came on that side, and he added two steals.

Towns was able to draw Onyeka Okongwu into foul trouble, which adversely affected McCollum's game, too. No. 32 is showing he can clearly handle the playoff pressure of carrying the team on his shoulders when needed. That's notable with Jalen Brunson not playing up to his high standards and failing to set up the rest of his teammates like Towns has.

There's ways Brunson can still help close out this series before hopefully turning a new page should the team advance, but it's clear Towns is the best player to run things through to ensure the Hawks go down.