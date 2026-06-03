7 Bad Omens Knicks Do Not Want to See in Game 1

The pre-game jitters are officially back for the Knicks as tip-off draws closer once again. Given the layoff between contests and the fact that the Spurs are the most dangerous opponent in New York's playoff run, there's a ton of unknowns heading into this final series.

While we don't know how Game 1 will ultimately unfold, there are several things we know the Knicks do not want to see happen on Wednesday, aside from a loss.

1. A Wemby pop-off game

The dangers for the Knicks if Victor Wembanyama starts the NBA Finals hot are multi-faceted.

First, of course, is the fact that it could help San Antonio claim an early lead in this series. Just look at the Western Conference finals: the games in which Wemby scored 41, 33, and 28, the Spurs won. Meanwhile, they lost when he scored 21 and 20. Their chances of securing a victory are directly tied to how well the Frenchman performs.

But there's also a series-long mental effect if Wembanyama excels in Game 1 as well. We've seen the young center's incredible physical gifts get into his opponents' heads. Even though he's prone to mistakes given his age, opposing players (even veterans) treat him like some kind of mythical figure they're afraid of at all times on the court.

This narrative would only be supported if Wembanyama is a force in Game 1. That would then make New York players more worried about him contesting shots out of nowhere, which could result in the offense being more passive. It also might take some of the fight out of the defense, should they think he's invincible with the ball in his hands.

2. Less Spurs mental mistakes

One Spurs weakness that will help the Knicks capture the title is the decision-making from this incredibly young team on the big stage.

In the conference finals, San Antonio committed a whopping 112 turnovers over seven contests, while the Thunder only had 100. That's a ton of self-inflicted mistakes Wemby and co. are capable of committing, and they directly result in lost scoring opportunities -- not to mention extra possessions and a chance for their opponent to score on the other end.

This also applies to the foul side of things. The Spurs were regularly frustrated by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the WCF, and despite knowing he was a danger at the FT line, they still helped him earn 65 free throw attempts. This included 17 FTAs in Game 5, which helped OKC take the series lead in a game San Antonio should've done everything it could to limit his trips and not go down 3-2.

This veteran, savvy New York roster is only hurting itself if it somehow ends up close to even in the TO or FT battle.

3. Josh Hart going cold

Each player's sore spots are only magnified in the Finals, so the Knicks need Josh Hart to hit his shots, or this becomes an entirely different series. His dire 1-of-5 showing in Game 1 against the Cavaliers was enough to put New York in a massive hole before its comeback, thanks to the matchup advantage it creates when the opposition has a rangy big.

With Wembanyama to worry about on Wednesday, this is a paramount concern again. Hart did bounce back in Game 2, but he finished the Cavs series going 3-of-10 from deep in the final two games. That said, the veteran wing presenting even the semblance of a threat will change how the Spurs defend.

4. Foul trouble for Knicks bigs

The one area of depth that's a huge question mark for the Knicks in the Finals is at center, with Mitchell Robinson TBD for Game 1. This predicament is especially problematic, with their size being one of the best ways to reduce Wembanyama's impact on this game.

San Antonio could try to make life even easier for its star by attacking New York's bigs and getting them in foul trouble. This strategy worked out for the 76ers early in the second round, with Joel Embiid making it his mission to seek out contact. The Spurs are another team that will hunt fouls, as they notably won the free-throw attempt battle 187-166 against OKC in the WCF.

Wemby was at the center of this, earning a team-high 57 FTA and nailing 51 of them. It's a legitimate worry that his agility at his size is going to get Mike Brown's centers into trouble.

5. Ariel Hukporti struggling, if called upon

Speaking of the big men, third-stringer Ariel Hukporti could be the main backup to Karl-Anthony Towns if Robinson can't suit up at any point. It's going to be essential that he is serviceable in any minutes he gets.

Otherwise, San Antonio could make it a priority to force him into games by baiting KAT into fouls, putting a one-dimensional offensive player on the floor instead of a multi-threat Towns.

If Hukporti gets exposed as a liability, Brown may also be forced to play Towns more than he'd like, especially early on if Robinson needs a few games to be ready. That would then exhaust the big man, instead of keeping him prepared to play at a high level, even if this series goes the distance, by being able to give him his proper rest.

6. Landry Shamet cooling off

Landry Shamet's sudden turnaround has been a serious jolt of life for the Knicks. But there is a reasonable question if he can keep it up. After all, Shamet began this playoff run on a sour note, shooting 4-of-14 from deep and scoring just 14 total points over the first seven games.

His reemergence suddenly has New York's bench in a much better place, and he's even a legitimate closing-rotation option for Brown in case someone like Hart struggles. His ability to outplay Spurs' sixth man Keldon Johnson will be key to giving the Knicks a second-unit advantage; otherwise, San Antonio may get the edge given how those behind Shamet have struggled.

7. Miles McBride regressing (again) on offense

Of course, Miles McBride is the other top bench name for New York, and his offense has truly been unpredictable during this postseason. There are times he's had it going, like his 25-point effort in Game 4 against Philly, or his 15-point showing versus the Hawks in Round 1.

But for the most part, it's been a very quiet offensive playoffs for McBride, and that's an issue when he's supposed to be the best non-starting scorer for the Knicks. Another way San Antonio can get the bench advantage is if guard Dylan Harper gives them more than McBride does for New York.

Maybe McBride won't win that battle offensively, and instead he'll shut Harper down with his defense, which has been spectacular during this Finals run. But Brunson and Co. still need something from McBride in the scoring department to make their titles dream happen -- and a true explosion could make this series wrap up rather quickly.