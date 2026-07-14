Knicks' Jonas Valanciunas Saga Continues to Twist and Turn

Jonas Valančiūnas has been floated as a potential target for the Knicks in recent days, considering his connection to Leon Rose and possible fit as a third center. Though New York cleared one hurdle with Valančiūnas being outright released by the Nuggets, the threat of him going overseas remains.

On Monday, it appeared that the Lithuanian big man was set to do just that, as international outlet Krepsinis' Jonas Lekšas reported he had signed a two-year deal with EuroLeague club BC Žalgiris.

Valanciunas has ended his NBA chapter and signed a two-year deal with Zalgiris, I am told. — Jonas Lekšas (@JonasLeksas) July 13, 2026

However, Valančiūnas then spoke out himself hours later and shot this down on Instagram. He wrote in a comment, “You wake up and see that everything has been decided for you, don’t need to do anything myself. Thank you, reporters."

So while there is smoke about him returning home, it seems New York's hopes of signing him aren't totally dashed yet.

Jonas Valanciunas still seems in play for Knicks despite overseas rumors

These twists and turns certainly speak to the uncertainty Valančiūnas finds himself in at this stage of his career.

Following a successful run in the NBA as a starter and once top-end center, it's reasonable that he'd like to play in front of familiar faces while he can still compete professionally.

But, Valančiūnas hasn't accomplished all there is to in the NBA, considering he's ringless to this point. He seems to have plenty left in the tank as well, given his strong 8.7 ppg and 5.1 rpg in just 13.4 mpg last season, so he doesn't have to rush to play overseas yet.

The opportunity to chase a championship certainly has to be among his deciding factors, which works to the Knicks' favor. He could return home an even bigger legend by winning the Finals in his last NBA year, and still get to suit up in the EuroLeague after that.

Though there isn't necessarily the largest available role for Valančiūnas, he likely saw how much Knicks head coach Mike Brown likes to use his bench and turn to different guys at various points. That could ease some concerns about being a non-factor should he take a discount, both financially and minutes-wise, to sign with New York.

NYK was interested in Jonas Valanciunas in ‘24 offseason. "We had a lot of talks with different teams. New York (was) one of them,” he said then. NYK will have solid depth at center if Valanciunas, a former client of Leon Rose, chooses Knicks in his current free agency. He is… https://t.co/rzZ7wKqzM8 — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) July 9, 2026

Similarly, Valančiūnas can't ignore how the city embraced its role players during the Finals run. Jose Alvarado will go down in Knicks history just for his contributions against the Spurs, and Landry Shamet has become one of the most loved support guys in the league after coming up big throughout the playoffs.

The potential to add to his legacy, especially playing for one of the most recognizable franchises in all of sports, can't be ignored. One of the main reasons why some older players don't hang 'em up right away is that there are still things left to accomplish.

The fact that the Larry O'Brien Trophy has eluded Valančiūnas to this point, despite playing for some top teams in his past, might loom large over him and play into his desire to keep the NBA door open. He didn't have to come out so strongly against the overseas rumors, but doing so makes it clear he still wants to stick around.

That sets up the Knicks to still make a push for him if they desire. He hasn't been signed by another NBA team yet, which is a positive sign that his market isn't exactly booming. That could make him more willing to accept less money and a reduced role when better options aren't available.

Taking one last shot at the NBA Finals makes a ton of sense for Valančiūnas as well, who could then head overseas to finish out his basketball-playing days. However, it seems anything is possible here, so New York needs to consider other options for its only remaining roster hole as well.