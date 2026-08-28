Chris Boucher Could Be a Strong Fit With Knicks for a Few Reasons

The Knicks might need to get creative ahead of training camp to find a third-string center solution. Given their attempts to acquire a more premium name have failed, New York could now go the route of trying out different veterans who remain available and seeing which one emerges in a camp competition.

As Knicks likely consider some inexpensive options to fill out their depth at the center position, Chris Boucher may be an intriguing choice for them on their search.

Why Chris Boucher might interest Knicks as training camp option

First off, Boucher offers a legitimate veteran presence for a team with championship aspirations that is trying to return to the NBA Finals and win it all again. Boucher played minor roles in the championship runs of the 2018-2019 Golden State Warriors, and a year later, the 2019-2020 Toronto Raptors as well.

Boucher can not only help with their center depth, but he also has experience as a power forward. That's helpful, seeing as both Josh Hart and OG Anunoby have struggled with injuryies. He could handle some of their minutes if coach Mike Brown wants to rest his vets and keep them fresh for the playoffs.

New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) and New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reactsin the second half during game one of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There really isn't much to lose by signing Boucher, either. The Knicks can see what they have in him early in the preseason. At a minimum, even if it doesn't work out, it at least buys them time to figure out their roster a little more as opening night approaches.

Chris Boucher has something to prove, which could help Knicks

Last season, Boucher was largely ineffective for the Boston Celtics. That was due in part to injuries and to having to leave the team for undisclosed personal reasons.

He ended up playing just nine games in all, and when he did play, he didn't offer the Celtics much. He averaged 10.9 minutes and 2.3 points with 2.0 rebounds and .03 assists. His trade to the Utah Jazz was nothing more than a salary dump, and he was subsequently waived, ending the year watching from home.

Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) controls the ball while Boston Celtics forward Xavier Tillman (26) defends during the second half at TD Garden. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

A healthier Boucher could be looking to bounce back after a tough year and could do so with a Knicks team that has been on the lookout for depth at center after Mitchell Robinson left and they signed Andre Drummond. If a deal like this materializes, they would probably hope he is a little more like what he was a year prior for the 2024-2025 Toronto Raptors.

That season, he played 50 games and averaged 17.2 minutes, with 10.0 points per game. It was the first time he had averaged double-digit scoring since his 2020-2021 season, when he was eighth in Sixth Man of the Year voting. He also averaged 4.5 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.5 blocks.

Boucher is a longtime veteran, and though there's a talent deficiency on the market right now, at least he's spent a lot of time in this league, seen a lot, and knows what it takes to add to a winning culture. Plus he can link up with his old Raptors teammate in Anunoby, which could be a selling point for him signing with the Knicks.

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