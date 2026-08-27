Latest Kelly Olynyk Development Could Help Set Up a Knicks Tryout

The current list of free-agent centers isn't very appealing for the New York Knicks, especially considering the other names they've attempted to add but fell short.

However, assuming New York can't land a bigger fish in the coming days, it may be forced to host a competition during training camp with a few vets as tryout players.

Kelly Olynyk is one potential candidate if he doesn't land a standard contract from someone else. Fortunately for the Knicks, the odds of that just went down this week, as the Warriors—who were linked by various reporters as exploring signing Olynyk—opted to fill their final roster spots with guard Brandon Williams and forward Georges Niang, leaving the Canadian big man out in the cold.

Golden State's two open regular-season roster spots filled with Niang and Brandon Williams agreements Tuesday. Both were targeted over the last month for the Warriors and now land on one-year minimum deals. https://t.co/7Kaeg3YURV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 25, 2026

Now, Olynyk's best lead on earning a locked-in roster spot for the 2026-27 season has evaporated in front of him. This could put him in a position where he must earn his next gig through a tryout, since holding out for a standard deal doesn't seem like an option that'll pay off anymore.

That reality would work out especially well for New York, which might like the opportunity to see what Olynyk could bring to the table in a camp competition.

Kelly Olynyk just became even easier for Knicks to sign now

Previously, if the Knicks were to come to Olynyk about a non-guaranteed or tryout deal, where he could be cut at a moment's notice without earning anything, he had reason to pass. He was firmly in the mix for a job in Golden State, which was worth exploring until a decision was made, given he would've had a reserved spot on their bench for the entire year.

Now, Olynyk has almost zero leverage in negotiations. He's already 35 years old and fresh off a career-worst season with the Spurs, plus he's gone unsigned for nearly two months now while nearly every backup job in the league has been filled. There are very few teams that have a big-man need at this point in the offseason on the heels of free agency and the draft.

Of course, the Knicks are one of those rare franchises with a role up for grabs. In fact, it's not just a benchwarmer, but a third-string center job with paths to important minutes, as these playoffs showed.

That opportunity to even try out for this gig is one of the best Olynyk can get at this stage of the offseason. He may feel he deserves a true roster spot and standard deal given his NBA track record, but this is also the harsh outcome he faces as a vet on his last legs, who just watched another player steal the job he wanted.

With preseason play just over a month away, New York has to start making some moves to add bodies for training camp. Leon Rose could do much worse than bringing in an accomplished vet who's made 57 career playoff appearances and is only a season removed from averaging 8.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg, and 2.9 apg across 20.3 mpg.

Olynyk would be a seamless fit for a championship environment, as both a respected voice and someone who has made his career as a role player. He's also the kind of name that would put less-experienced tryout players on notice and push them to be at their best, which hopefully results in New York getting the best person possible for the third-string job.

Olynyk absolutely comes with his faults, with availability and a lack of defense presenting two legitimate worries. But as long as the Knicks can get him on a tryout deal, they won't be on the hook in case he doesn't work out. This allows them to reap the benefits of bringing him and playing him a good chunk of minutes during the preseason, without necessarily needing to move forward with him on the roster for opening night.

There are still a couple of threats out there to give Olynyk the deal he's looking for, with teams like the Heat and Lakers firmly in the center market. But the 13-year pro could pounce on an offer from New York to have a shot at being the third big for the defending champs, especially since a ring has eluded him and his NBA run is nearing an end.

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