Knicks Have a Ben Simmons Decision to Make With Buzz Growing

The Knicks have not had an easy time finding a strong third-string center this offseason, which forces them to broaden their search. One non-traditional player New York could evaluate this preseason is Ben Simmons, given there was previous interest and he could be willing to take a camp invite with zero guarantees.

However, that scenario becomes more difficult if Simmons is pursued harder by another team. Unfortunately for the Knicks, that now appears to be the case, as Kings general manager (and ex-New York executive) Scott Perry is showing clear interest in possibly signing the All-Star.

Sources:

Ben Simmons will be one of the players Scott Perry will be in Florida watching work out today. — Carmichael Dave (@CarmichaelDave) August 25, 2026

Now, New York can't simply remain patient if it wants to evaluate Simmons up close and personal ahead of the season. That leaves Leon Rose and his front office to make an intriguing decision amidst their search for frontcourt help.

Ben Simmons' NBA growing interest is a test of Knicks' patience

Of course, Rose could opt to do nothing, even with another big man option in danger of coming off the board. Simmons comes with a known list of flaws and baggage. He hasn't played in the NBA since April 2025. And he previously turned the Knicks down, which doesn't leave a great impression.

All those factors may make Rose unwilling to commit to Simmons, especially with roster cuts and other intriguing options likely to become available. There's always a chance a trade materializes closer to opening night as well, so New York may want to keep its roster spots open to maximize its hopes of landing an impactful third big.

That being said, there's also reason for Rose to go out of his way and at least make a run at Simmons. The version of the former No. 1 pick that fans saw while with Brooklyn in 2024-25—6.2 ppg, 6.9 apg, 5.2 rpg across 33 appearances—displayed that his all-around talents are still there while bringing his 6-foot-10 size to the table.

The Knicks may not offer Simmons a guaranteed minimum contract since there are the aforementioned arguments to maintain flexibility for now. But making Simmons seem clearly wanted and outlining a clear path to him making the roster could be enough to make him willing to accept a camp invite or a non-guaranteed deal and be part of a competition.

The Knicks are a great fit for Ben Simmons as he looks to restart NBA journey. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

New York provides the exact kind of opportunity a player in Simmons' shoes should covet if he truly wants to enjoy a second NBA life. He'd have plenty of eyeballs on him while playing for a team that will have plenty of eyeballs on them as defending champs. There's simply no better way for Simmons to rehab his image than by fully embracing life as a role player and making a difference on a real contender.

Best of all, Simmons's life would be almost stress-free in terms of the basketball side of things with the Knicks. He'd be coming in and asked to just fill a specific role, rather than having the weight of a franchise on his shoulders. He'd also get to play with the most cohesive roster—both talent and locker room-wise—he's ever been a part of, which should only help him find his footing once again.

The possibility of Simmons-to-New-York could ultimately come down to the Knicks simply making a push, since there are so many appealing things they can offer to the alluring playmaker. Sacramento and Perry may get in the way of this dream by offering a standard contract out of desperation to sign Simmons, but the Australian has shown he's willing to turn down deals before in hopes of landing something better.

New York bringing Simmons in without needing to put a standard contract on the table would be the best-case scenario here. It'd allow the team to see how he may fit by using camp and the preseason as a testing ground, but with no strings attached. They already wanted him just a year ago, so there's clearly a role they envision for him with his current core.

Although Simmons would be making some sacrifice initially, it could pay off with a deal at the end of the preseason if he plays well. Spotrac also pegs Simmons's career earnings at over $200 million, so it's not as if Simmons should prioritize guaranteed money with a lowly team like the Kings over a tryout with the Knicks.

Sometimes, making a player feel wanted can prove to be the difference in situations like these. The Kings are heading in that direction, so New York must act in some way if it's to add one of the only center options with upside that's still available.

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