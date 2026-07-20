Knicks Could Reunite Mike Brown With Ex-Pupil to Fill Third Center Spot

While the New York Knicks lost one potential free-agent target to Europe with Jonas Valanciunas signing with Zalgiris Kaunas, there’s another veteran center who could be an option and is looking to return stateside.

Alex Len, who was with the Knicks in training camp last year and saw action in two preseason games while on an Exhibit 9 contract, recently parted ways with EuroLeague powerhouse Real Madrid after one season overseas.

Despite there being one more year on his contract, the club and the 33-year-old agreed to part ways. In a season derailed by plantar fasciitis in his left foot, Len averaged 3.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 9 minutes across 23 games.

The Knicks brought 21 players to training camp last year, and Len was one of the hopefuls on a non-guaranteed deal, albeit a long shot to make the final squad. Landry Shamet, Malcolm Brogdon, and Garrison Mathews battled it out for the final roster spot, and it's obvious that the right decision was made.

Len is familiar with the Knicks and especially coach Mike Brown

Len, the fifth pick of the 2013 NBA Draft, has suited up in 690 career regular-season games, averaging 6.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game during his 12-year career with the Suns, Hawks, Kings, Raptors, Wizards, and Lakers. He’s also plenty familiar with Knicks lead man Mike Brown, who coached the 7-footer for three seasons in Sacramento.

Prior to his season abroad, Len appeared in 46 games -seven starts- for the Kings and Lakers, where he chipped in 1.6 points and 2.1 rebounds in 8.3 minutes per game. The Ukrainian big man looked a step slower than usual and appeared to be on his last legs in the NBA.

Len isn’t much of an offensive threat or as forceful as he used to be on the glass, but he can provide minutes and stability until reinforcements arrive. He can be turned to in situational matchups to throw a bigger body at an imposing interior threat. If the Knicks strike out on a trade or signing Nick Richards, they can bring Len to camp and see if there's any gas left in the tank.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus (2) defends against Chicago Bulls center Nick Richards (13) during the second half at United Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Knicks currently have just two centers on the active roster following the departures of Mitchell Robinson and Ariel Hukporti. The free agent market is drying up, and Len would serve as an innings eater until Leon Rose works his magic come the trade deadline or buyout market to shore up the depth up front.

The Knicks are thin on options and Len is someone who they thought enough of to bring in a year ago.