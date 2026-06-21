Final Knicks 2026 Mock Draft: Who New York Targets With All 3 Picks

The NBA draft is nearly here, and the Knicks are in position to make a big impact on the event with three picks in tow and trade potential.

Now that the draft is only a few days away, let's go through one final mock for New York as the board and potential targets become clearer.

Round 1, Pick 24: Isaiah Evans, Shooting Guard, Duke

I thought Isaiah Evans was the best pick here in last month's mock draft. And nothing I've seen or heard has changed my stance. If anything, that belief has only strengthened.

The Knicks have a few players ready to hit free agency, so it will be difficult knowing what exactly they'll need to address this summer. But one thing was clear during the playoffs: the Knicks' lack of ball-handlers and creators.

New York was able to get away with said deficiency because the teams they played outside of the Spurs lacked defenses that could consistently punish them They are also led by one of the best and most secure ball-handlers in the league in Jalen Brunson.

But against the Spurs, the Knicks' lack of confident and competent guys in this area was on full display. Jose Alvarado did his part, but when Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, Deuce McBride or Landry Shamet were asked to bring the ball up or initiate the offense, their attack stalled. What ensued were turnovers of the unforced variety, and drawn out possessions that led to contested shots at the end of the shot clock.

Evans, while not a traditional point guard or a primary ball-handler, is still a tried and true guard. He's not like Hart (a power forward in a shooting guard's body), McBride (an undersized scorer without much playmaking) or Bridges (a small forward that happens to play and defend SGs). The Duke shooting guard gives the Knicks some much needed ball-handling.

Not only can he can bring the ball up, he can act as a bit of an offensive initiator, and also create advantages on his own when in the pick-and-roll or when attacking closeouts. He's still an imperfect player like most rookies, but unlike most younger prospects, Evans has a go-to talent that will buy him playing time: shooting.

The sophomore is widely regarded as one of the best shooters in the draft, and that alone should help him earn some minutes. Evans showcased an ability to not just be a good as a spot-up shooter, but an on-the-move shooter as well. That, combined with flexible defense and the aforementioned ball-handling, could make him a great lower-cost replacement to a potentially departing Shamet.

Round 2, Pick 31: Tarris Reed Jr., Center, Connecticut

With the Mitchell Robinson's future in flux, the Knicks will likely want to take a big man with either the 24th or 31st pick. Tarris Reed Jr. is a physical center who projects as a solid backup big. He isn't an elite jumper, and his defense isn't perfect. But he has a lot of the tools necessary to be a productive reserve starting Day 1.

He's a tad bit undersized at 6 feet 9.75 inches without shoes, but does have a 7'4" wingspan and weighed in at 263 pounds. He can initiate contact on screens and on finishes. And he can absorb contact defensively as well.

While he's not explosive like Robinson can be, he has above-average footwork. His feet are fluid and moves better than most would expect when in open space. That helps him stay with guards somewhat well, and operate well as the roller after setting screens.

But where Reed stands out the most is on the boards. And Knicks fans know just how pivotal of a role Robinson's rebounding played in their team's identity. Reed led the Big East in total rebounding rate and was third among all players playing in high-major conferences after averaging 9.0 rebounds per game in just 27 minutes a contest.

He's great at boxing out for defensive rebounds due to his physicality, and footwork. On the other end of the floor, he routinely puts defenders in tough spots, which allows him to use his good rebounding senses to grab offensive rebounds.

Offensively, Reed looked really good both as a screener and a handoff man. He is a screener that seeks out contact, which should help guys like Brunson get to their spots. And his soft touch around the rim lets him be a good finisher around the rim even with his lack of elite explosiveness.

Even when he doesn't get all the way to the rim, Reed proved to be a good short roll decision maker thanks to his solid passing ability. He may not wow anyone with advanced passing abilities, but when passing from a standstill position, he often made good decisions and good passes. That could potentially open up the door for him playing in double lineups next to Karl-Anthony Towns against certain matchups.

Defensively, he's not as good as Robinson. And he may never be. His lack of premier lift limits how great he can be as a rim protector. But he is a capable defender who has the tools to continue improving. He does seem more effective and comfortable in drop coverage, something the Knicks utilize, so he could fit in more nicely defensively than on some other teams.

Ironically, one area where Reed struggled mightily, is the free-throw line. Much like Robinson, Reed was downright bad from the stripe. He did become a 77.8% shooter from the line over his last month so maybe there's some hope there, though.

Reed also appears on our list of the top 10 prospects for New York in this draft.

Round 2, Pick 55: Otega Oweh, Shooting Guard, Kentucky

The Knicks need to prioritize prospects who can contribute with translatable skillsets early on. If they can do that with their first two picks, I don't mind them going after a higher-upside or project pick this late in the draft. That is why in my last mock draft, I had them picking Tobi Lawal out of Virginia Tech.

But another option I think they could go with is Kentucky's Otega Oweh. The 6'4" wing has an NBA-ready frame and is a great cutter, defender, and connective passer. Oweh thrives when absorbing contact and playing downhill offensively.

He has nice touch around the rim. And when he can get out in transition, he's a very real threat thanks in large part to his explosiveness. Defensively, he navigates screens well, and uses his physical traits to disrupt passing lanes and guard multiple positions.

Oweh does have his warts. He struggles with shot selection at times. He lacks a consistent jump shot, and his mechanics still leaves a lot to be desired. His ball handling skills unfortunately aren't much better.

But if the Knicks can lockdown Alvarado and/or Evans, Oweh gives them a nice complementary player whose experience could allow him to still compete for rotation minutes early on.