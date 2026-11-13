A Golden Knicks Trade Opportunity Might Become Real Very Soon

With upcoming games against the Pacers, Raptors, Timberwolves and Trail Blazers, that’s where the New York Knicks’ players and coaches are focused. Leon Rose and the front office, though, likely have their attention elsewhere for potential trades to improve this roster.

One place their eyes might be? Milwaukee, as the 1-11 Bucks toil away. That alone positions the 2021 champs as potential sellers, but there's now growing buzz that Milwaukee will be punished for cap circumvention with Gary Trent Jr.

The Bucks are facing a potential catastrophe over the Gary Trent Jr. investigation, per @WindhorstESPN , @BobbyMarks42 , @BannedMacMahon



"Everybody in the league expects a guilty finding."



"If they are found guilty, there are going to be draft picks stripped and people… pic.twitter.com/4PE8Wqpl3R — NBABase (@TheNBABase) November 11, 2026

As ESPN's insiders noted on a recent podcast, the Bucks will be stripped of future draft picks if they're found guilty (which is expected around the league, per Brian Windhorst) of illegal pre-arranged agreements with Trent.

Notably, the veteran signed two small deals with Milwaukee each of the past two years before getting a massive four-year, $64 million deal contract this past summer and only playing in four games so far.

So, the Bucks could end up in a similar situation as the Clippers are now in post-Kawhi penalties, where they'd be in need of immediate draft capital if they're docked several picks. That could make them more eager to sell off players who'd be of interest to other parties, and that's where New York could strike.

A Knicks center trade with Bucks could make even more sense soon

Two Milwaukee players could end up being trade targets for New York: one an old friend, the other someone so young and gifted they’d normally have no shot at him.

Jericho Sims is on a veteran’s minimum and a free agent next summer. He’s never really risen above the role of a third-string big, but as it happens that’s exactly the role the Knicks are looking to fill.

James Wiseman has size, youth and potential going for him, but Sims has a longer track record as a pro, having played 1,000 more minutes than Wiseman. The Knicks know what he can do and what he’s all about. If they want someone who’ll rebound, defend and sky for alley-oops without any fuss, Sims is their man.

Kel’el Ware has far more upside, and would represent an alternative to Andre Drummond, and in some ways an upgrade. Ware is that rarest of gemstones, a three-and-D center. Last year for Miami, he finished 18th in total blocks while shooting 40% from deep. No one who blocked as many shots as him made their threes at that rate. Ware, 22, won’t turn 23 until the playoffs.

How often has Karl-Anthony Towns played with a big who can shoot and defend? Ever? Ware would fit alongside him in five-out lineups. If KAT’s in foul trouble but the Knicks still want to go big, Ware and play alongside Drummond. If New York ever wants to go super-big, you can do worse than Towns, Ware, OG Anunoby and a bruising backcourt of Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart.

The Bucks are going to get hammered by the league. They’re going to lose draft picks, a mortal wound under the current CBA. That—combined with new draft lottery rules, wherein being really bad is really bad for your odds—means the Bucks need young talent on inexpensive contracts and all the picks they can get, first-or second-rounders.

The Knicks feature a young point guard who’s been lighting it up of late, one who coincidentally attended Marquette University in Wisconsin. Would the Bucks have interest in Tyler Kolek? If they wish to avoid being stuck in the new draft lottery hell, they’ll want to be better ASAP.

Could the Knicks interest them in a Miles McBride? The ping-pong balls no longer help teams flat on their back straight to their feet. They have to at least be able to crouch on one knee. Kolek and/or McBride would get the Bucks closer to vertical, at least.

Milwaukee has Jaime Jaquez Jr. hitting unrestricted free agency next summer. If they hang on to Ware, it’s his turn for a new deal in 2028. The two summers after that, decisions have to be made on Brayden Burries and Nate Ament.

The Bucks are going to be low on draft picks and low on free agent appeal. There’s no magic bullet to free them from what figure to be some painful years. But they’ve already seen what happens when you wait too long to move on. Moving Sims or Ware could kickstart a brighter future for Milwaukee—and a second straight title for New York.

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