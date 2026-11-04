Perfect Knicks Trade Partner to Add Center Help Is Already Emerging

Amidst New York's struggle to even get to .500, the Knicks' lack of quality center depth has become a growing need. Karl-Anthony Towns remains one of the best and most impactful centers in the league, but outside of him, the team doesn't have any consistently reliable options.

Andre Drummond is still one of the best rebounders in the league, though his finishing around the rim and defense have proven that he can only do so much at this stage in his career. In the very limited time that James Wiseman has received, he's done little to warrant additional minutes and might even be a cut candidate. But who would entertain a trade this early into the season?

Enter the Milwaukee Bucks.

Bucks' start to season makes them a prime trade partner for Knicks to get a new center

As of Tuesday, the Bucks are just 1-6 and one of seven teams in the league with only one win. With all hopes of contending slipping away by the day, the Bucks are one of the prime candidates to become sellers sooner rather than later.

Kel'el Ware will be the name that Knicks fans salivate over. His unique combination of rim protection, shooting, and youth would be an incredible add for Leon Rose and this front office. If the Knicks don't want to lose Miles McBride for nothing and are relatively comfortable with their backup guard depth, they could theoretically trade the impending free agent for Ware.

ESPN.com

He would instantly bring a new dynamic to the center room and could develop into the Knicks' primary backup, eventually pushing Drummond to a third string role.

It's hard to predict what exactly Milwaukee wants to do with Ware, though. He was one of the headlining names the Bucks received in this past summer's blockbuster deal that saw them ship out Giannis Antetokounmpo. And they are just a day removed from exercising the fourth-year options on his rookie-scale contract.

Trading away a 22 year-old with a high ceiling for a high floor, but lower ceiling player in McBride—who is both older and an impending free agent—may not make a lot of sense for a team clearly headed towards a retool if not a full on rebuild.

Luckily for the Knicks, Ware isn't the only back up big man they have. Deeply entrenched on their bench is former Knick, Jericho Sims. The 28-year-old has appeared in just three games this season and played a total of 23 minutes. Sims never has been and never will be a dynamic player. But going back to his time in New York, he's always been serviceable, especially as a depth big.

He wouldn't solve the Knicks' backup position. And his ceiling is significantly lower than that of Wiseman. But if the Knicks want more stability, a higher floor, and someone who can just rebound and defend the paint, Sims should provide more instant value for a Knicks team looking to win right now.

If the Knicks don't want to part ways with McBride, aren't interested in Ware, or can't convince the Bucks to trade their young center, Sims may be a valid option.

As an inferior player to Ware and an upcoming free agent, Sims would cost much less trade capital. In theory, he could be potentially had for Pacome Dadiet and a second-rounder(s) attached. Or the Knicks could potentially get him and a second-round pick for Tyler Kolek, who's surging as of late and fits Milwaukee's timeline, especially with another year still left on his deal after this one.

Sims also already knows guys on the team, and is familiar with playing in the city. This famously tough environment could make any addition backfire, but at least the Knicks know what they'd be getting with Sims.

It's far from the kind of sexy move that fans would throw a parade over. But, it could be a solid addition to bring in the kind of reliable third string that can shore up the back end of the bench in games where Towns picks up early foul trouble and Mike Brown doesn't want to overplay Drummond.

The sooner New York makes a deal, the longer it'll have to shape someone like Sims into a player who can suit up in the playoffs, so that makes the Bucks' early emergence as a potential trade partner something to monitor.

Get Knicks On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.