In a familiar storyline, the New York Knicks came from behind in the fourth quarter to defeat the Toronto Raptors 111-102. A win is a win is a win, so the group project gets an A grade.

What about the individual players? Let’s dive in.

Andre Drummond: B-

Normally grades start with the starters, but Andre Drummond is here for contrast. Hard to argue with eight rebounds in only 11 minutes, but the second number is what stands out.

Three weeks ago, he did some griping after losing minutes to James Wiseman. Since then Drummond’s minutes are up and he’s been mostly solid, making the mere 18 minutes he’s played the past two games (and an overtime) seem less like a benching and more the Knicks just not liking him in this matchup. Which, if true, could be a problem come the playoffs.

Karl-Anthony Towns: A

Whereas the Raptors are a matchup Karl-Anthony Towns seems to like. You can tell from his shot chart where and why he likes them.

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Games against the Raptors bring a playoff intensity and KAT was looking like he did last spring, shooting less but doing more of everything else. The passing was enchanting at times, and six offensive rebounds only tells some of the story of his physical dominance. Toronto doesn’t have anyone who can check him. Most teams don’t.

Jalen Brunson: A

The 31 points will get a lot of headlines. Recaps will highlight his jumper in the last two minutes to give the Knicks the lead, then his four-point play on their next possession to reclaim it after RJ Barrett tied it again, the drive and kick that led to the pass that led to Bridges’ nail-in-the-coffin three. Some will point out the 6-foot-2 Jalen Brunson's highlight stuff of Ja’Kobe Walter.

But Brunson earned his A for when he was scoring the most, when it didn’t seem to matter. There wouldn't have been a fourth-quarter comeback if not for his third-quarter heroics, when the Knicks were outscored 33-26. It could have been worse, if not for half of their points coming from Brunson. His four field goals and four free throws that quarter kept the Knicks within striking distance. Then, come the fourth, he struck.

OG Anunoby: B-

You’ll always take 16 points and the usual high-end OG Anunoby defense; he did his part helping keep Scottie Barnes quieter than last game. At some point we may need to talk about OG's drives.

When he rises up to finish he often doesn’t, too often failing to draw a foul or even get a shot up. James Worthy made a good living throwing down Statue of Liberty dunks. Anunoby might wanna consider that. If he needs any pointers, he can always drop in on her.

Mikal Bridges: C

If you’ve never read Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde, Mikal Bridges' play is a good imitation. There are moments he looks like himself, like an essential starter and closer. We saw it last game in Toronto, especially, and there were flashes in this one, none brighter than his last-minute game-sealing three. Only two Knicks had more rebounds than Bridges. Only two had more assists. No one bested his three stocks.

But then Mr. Mikal takes over. Whenever he gets a pass he moves it along, immediately, not even pretending there’s the remotest possibility he might shoot it. If you didn’t watch him go a month without missing a shot during the playoffs, you’d never guess he's the same guy who just took five shots in 32 minutes.

A few months after proving to holdout Knicks fans that he was worth the draft picks it took to acquire him, at this point Bridges isn't quite raising the same questions. But he is raising eyebrows.

Josh Hart: B+

When the Knicks were slipping under the waves late in the first half, it was Josh Hart who dragged them up and out of the water, scoring, finding his teammates for hoops and playmaking defensively. The Raptors are a grittier, more bruising foe than most. Hart is always at home in those games.

Probably not a coincidence that as Hart continues to acclimate after missing a few games hurt, the Knicks look better, too. His shot hasn't really been there since his return to action, but to be fair that's sometimes true even when Hart's healthy and fully in the flow.

Landry Shamet: A

Plus-minus is a tricky stat, linked to individual players despite being more of a team metric. It’s a good thing it’s complicated, otherwise it’d look pretty obvious that Landry Shamet should be starting and/or playing more.

The bar is low for Bridges, but he was more involved in this game than most so far this season. Even with that, and with Shamet back on the bench in light of Hart’s return, Shamet finished +26 to Bridges -14. Maybe nobody knows what that means yet, but at some point the 2027 numbers will reach the point where they can’t be waved off because of 2026.

Unless, of course, the Knicks enjoy falling behind early in halves and always having to crawl their way back. That’s been a good look for them for a while; if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. But they might consider the benefits of getting off to stronger starts, or at least shaking up a starting lineup that's benefited from getting shook before.

Miles McBride: C

Not a lot of playing time for Deuce McBride. Not enough done in those minutes to warrant more.

Jose Alvarado: A

Jose Alvarado had as impactful a seven minutes as you can. With the Knicks in danger of drifting too far behind late in the third and the Raptors making too many threes, Mike Brown decided to sprinkle a little Alvarado over the game, and he changed its flavor.

In that short stint Alvarado added a basket and four assists. Toronto had been making well over 40% of their threes going into the fourth. The last 12 minutes, they were 3-of-9. Their water started to run dry when Alvarado came into the game; that's no coincidence. Still not the playing time he’d like, but he always brings something to the table, no matter how briefly he's seated.

Tyler Kolek: B-

A solid if unspectacular effort. The most noteworthy story around Tyler Kolek, outside of Alvarado’s return to effectiveness and its potential impact on the other backup point guard, is his three-point shot, i.e. its disappearance. After draining 39% from deep last season, an 0-for-3 in this game has him down to 26%.

Jordan Clarkson: B

Par for the course for Jordan Taylor Clarkson: didn’t play much, but played some of the game’s biggest minutes and did his side more good than harm. That’s Clarkson in a nutshell.

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