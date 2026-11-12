Grading Every Knicks Player on the Heels of Falling to Cavaliers

After winning six of seven games, the Knicks lost to the Cavaliers 115-107 Wednesday night, ending a streak of five straight wins over last year’s Eastern runners-up. That’s how the group project went. What about individual players? Time to dish out some grades.

Karl-Anthony Towns: A

You might think KAT was a brown nose, given all the A's he’s earned so far this season. The truth is Towns has earned every one—and a pay raise over the $76 million cut the Knicks asked him to take before extension talks ended.

It’s not just the consistent production night after night, though with Wednesday night’s double-double Towns tied Willis Reed for the franchise record to start a season (11).

It’s not just the unwavering excellence, though it’s worth wondering where this team would be today if KAT weren’t shooting 55% from the field and 40% on three while the rest of the Knicks are at 42% and 35%.

It’s not even KAT having one of only two positive plus/minus ratings in a game the Knicks trailed early and often.

It’s the obvious leveling up his game and his mentality have taken since last season. KAT’s grown from an elite shooter and rebounder to those things plus a point center who also impacts the defensive end with his size and strength. The other Knick starters have all had their struggles in the early going. For the most part, KAT has had none.

Tyler Kolek: A-

Apparently confidence is a good look on Tyler Kolek. He played with force against the Bucks and the Cavs, and well enough Wednesday night to keep Jalen Brunson on the bench a few minutes longer than usual in a close game in the fourth.

Over both ends of a back-to-back, Jose Alvardo played just six total minutes. Kolek played 28.

Jalen Brunson: B

Too-little, too-late from the captain, who couldn’t lift the Knicks to another come-from-behind victory. For what it’s worth, Jalen Brunson was the only Knick defender Harden didn’t score on.

For a short while it looked like the moment the game turned came after Brunson drew an offensive foul on Donovan Mitchell in the third, sparking an 11-0 run that tied the game. But he spent most of the fourth on the bench, and a last-minute driving shot that could have made it a one-possession game wouldn’t drop.

Miles McBride: B

Miles McBride’s five three-pointers tied Harden for the game-high, while he led all bench players with 19 points. Want a quirky stat? Last night was Deuce’s sixth game this year making multiple three. He’s made multiple twos only twice.

Andre Drummond: B-

Five rebounds, three assists and a screen assist in 14 minutes looks like a box score you’d expect from Andre Drummond. If he grows as comfortable turning offensive rebounds into quick kickouts to teammates for three-point looks before the defense can settle, as Mitchell Robinson did, so much better.

But we were reminded by one sequence why James Wiseman or a future fourth big man still hold such appeal for this roster. Late in the third the Knicks were into their offense before the Cavs had organized their defense. Drummond was alone down low with only the much smaller Donovan Mitchell behind him. Drummond had both foot in the paint when he got the entry pass.

Before Mitchell could give up and wrap him up for a foul, before Allen or any other Cavs defender could come over to help by doubling, before any of that had any chance to happen, Drummond kicked the ball out. Never looked at what was behind him and never tested it.

Imperious as he is on the glass, when Drummond has nine inches and 75 pounds on the person defending him in the post, he needs to force the issue. Every time.

Landry Shamet: B-

Hart’s return meant Shamet’s return to the bench, where he resumed fitting right in. A typically solid outing; the only demerit came after Shamet passed up a good look at a three with New York trailing 106-103 to instead try for a lay-up. He missed, and not too long after this game was a wrap.

OG Anunoby: C

OG did a lot of OG things. The ones he didn’t that were the most conspicuous were a lack of any offensive impact inside the arc and never getting the assignment to shut off Harden’s water. Which probably goes to show how well Mike Brown understands the assignment that matters is in June, not November.

Mo Diawara: C

Nine pretty quiet first-half minutes resulted in nothing more than two even quieter second-half minutes for Diawara, whose playing time probably suffered the most with the return of Hart.

Mikal Bridges: D

Tuesday night against Milwaukee, Bridges played 13 minutes in the first half and four after, totaling 17. Those minutes were mostly full of action and energy, so while Bridges’ final numbers weren’t anything noteworthy, the effort behind them was. It was easy to assume Brown benched him as long as he did in the second half knowing there was a more difficult game 24 hours later.

Wednesday against Cleveland, Bridges played 11 minutes in the first half and six after, totaling 17. Those minutes were not mostly full of action and energy; while by now Bridges’ final numbers aren’t usually noteworthy, we’re nearing the point where they’re unavoidable. The Knicks don’t play Thursday. Bridges didn’t sit last night because he was being saved for something bigger. He sat because his impact was too small.

Maybe as the schedule toughens, the pressure pushes Bridges back closer to his best self. The Knicks hope so. Wednesday night Towns, Brunson and Anunoby all played 34 minutes. That’s how many Bridges played the past two games combined. If he’s not ready to resume his usual role, the Knicks have options. How long before Brown considers one?

Josh Hart: INC

Hart looked rusty at times, which is to be expected after missing more than a week. Still, glad to have him back.

Get Knicks On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.