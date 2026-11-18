1) If Josh Hart is back, so are the Knicks

After three quarters, Josh Hart had five points and three rebounds. Every other Knick starter had more. But one reason the Knicks were in position to win this one late was the boost Hart provided earlier.

Late in the second quarter, the Knicks trailed 48-35. Then Hart hit a three. He stole the ball and got it to Landry Shamet for three, found Karl-Anthony Towns for a dunk and hit a pull-up over Immanuel Quickley, all part of a 19-0 run that put New York up four at the break.

Hart’s return allows Mike Brown to move Landry Shamet back to the bench, a bigger deal than usual given Mikal Bridges’ start this year. Bridges was more active on the offensive end than he’s been most of the year, but Shamet, the team’s leader in plus-minus rating, was a game-high +26.

This was the best Hart’s looked since his return from ankle soreness. At his best, Hart brings grit, defense and depth. At his best, the Knicks are at theirs.

2) The backup point guard job is a journey, not a destination

A combination of injury and DNP-CDs meant Jose Alvarado didn’t play in seven of 11 games heading into this one. In that stretch, Tyler Kolek took over backup point guard duties, displaying a newly mature confidence and attacking ethos. It seemed the position was filled.

After a Raptor three-point barrage in the third quarter, where Ja’Kobe Walter was looking more like Ja’Kobe Bryant, Brown went to Alvarado as the first guard off the pine instead of Kolek, though he replaced Hart instead of Brunson. When Alvarado checked-in, the Knicks were down 68-64.

He immediately turned up the defensive intensity, helping force the Raptors into finally missing some threes. He set up Bridges for a trey, found Brunson from deep and closed a 10-2 run with floater of his own. Playing Alvarado alongside Brunson lets the Knicks have their cake and eat it, too: they keep their best scorer on the floor, but he isn’t expending as much energy as when he always has the ball in his hands.

When these teams met Sunday, it was more of a defensive contest; Kolek’s strengths pair well with those kinds of games. Tuesday was more high-scoring, so Alvarado was just what the doctor ordered. 12 months ago, New York didn’t really have a true NBA-ready backup point guard. Now they have two.

3) The Knicks don’t want to see the Raptors in the playoffs. Basketball fans do

Given how close both games in this back-to-back were and the playoff intensity throughout, it’s easy to fantasize about what a best-of-seven would look like, especially with Kawhi Leonard healthy.

If you’re a purist who loves watching the game played at the highest levels, it’s a matchup to salivate over. If you play for the Knicks, maybe not.

The Raptors, like most of the NBA, are not blessed with a lot of skilled 7-foot-or-taller talent. Unlike most of the NBA, they have a viable if not superior alternative, half of which was on display the past two games. Scottie Barnes and Collin Murray-Boyles are two players capable of capably defending both Brunson and Point Towns. When the Knicks go to their favored Brunson/Towns pick-and-roll, Barnes, CMB and Leonard (whenever he’s back) are all comfortable switching from one to the other.

Usually that action results in a mismatch, whether Brunson against a bigger defender who can’t keep him in front or KAT with the size advantage to shoot over or drive at/through a smaller defender. That’s not the case against Toronto’s three-headed monster.

The Knicks’ two-game sweep of a tough team in their building is the high point of their young season. The irony is while New York has struggled offensively so far, this game turned in large part due to runs fueled by Hart and Alvarado, known more for their defense. Another way to view it: the Knicks continue to have answers for all kinds of questions. That’s what champions do.