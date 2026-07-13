Promising Knicks Tryout Player Off to Nightmare Start in Vegas

All eyes are on the Knicks as they continue to search for their first win of the 2026 NBA Summer League. Even though back-to-back losses to the Nets and Spurs aren't the end of the world, the Knicks likely aren't thrilled that their summer squad hasn't been all that competitive yet, highlighting the need for change ahead of Monday afternoon's clash with the Pistons.

Winning the NBA Championship has given New York a new mentality, making it even more important for players with uncertain outlooks to prove their worth. That includes former G League All-Star Jaden Akins, who landed a Summer League opportunity to try out for the Knicks earlier this month (h/t Spartan Wire's Andrew Brewster).

Despite the experience edge that he may have had over some of his summertime teammates, Akins's run with the Knicks in Las Vegas has been nothing short of a disaster so far.

Jaden Akins's Summer League struggles are playing him out of the Knicks' future

Akins's offseason nightmare started when he faced the Nets on Friday.

Summer starters for your Knicks:



Dillon Jones

Jaden Akins

Liam Robbins

Mo Diawara

Pacome Dadiet pic.twitter.com/zCC1ZNONe4 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) July 10, 2026

Despite playing over 21 minutes, the Michigan State product had little to show for the appearance, finishing with two points on one made free throw (the NBA is testing two-point FTs in Summer League) while shooting 0-for-5 from the floor and 0-for-3 from beyond the arc. His putrid minus-31 plus/minus rating was second only to Mohamed Diawara (minus-39), truly hammering home how poorly Akins performed.

Throw in the fact that he had a pair of turnovers and three personal fouls, and it's easy to see why Akins's experience in Sin City only got worse. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound guard was completely absent from Saturday's loss to the Spurs, a decision credited to Knicks assistant coach T.J. Saint. Considering how New York could've used as much help as possible in the 21-point loss, it's clear that the team's trust in Akins is at an all-time low.

Jaden Akins's outlook moving forward

Following up a dud performance by being a healthy scratch didn't do Akins any favors, but his dream of cracking the Knicks' roster isn't dead—even if it's a massive uphill battle.

Monday's matchup vs. the Pistons could be enough to motivate the 23-year-old guard. Not only is Detroit the Farmington, MI native's home-state team, but he also knows the franchise after spending the 2025-26 campaign with the Motor City Cruise in the NBA G League. Akins averaged 14.7 points, 4.4 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals and .412/.358/.818 shooting splits in 33 games (22 starts), all while earning All-Star honors.

Between wanting to show the Pistons what they're missing and needing to prove himself to the Knicks, Akins has every reason to step up in Las Vegas. He's still young and has enough potential to land more NBA interest; however, he must show another gear if he hopes to be a part of what the defending champs do next.

Several players on the Knicks' roster bubble will be fighting for their jobs as the Summer League action continues, with Akins firmly under the microscope. He only has himself to blame for that situation, though, making it interesting to see whether he can show signs of being that NBA G League All-Star again or if he'll disappear from the Knicks' plans just as quickly as he arrived.