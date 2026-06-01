How Jordan Clarkson Can Sneak His Way Back Into Knicks' Rotation

The Knicks are only four wins away from winning their first NBA title since 1973. But it won’t be easy, as they’ll be facing Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs, who dethroned the defending NBA champs, the Oklahoma City Thunder, in a thrilling seven-game series.

For New York to walk away champs, it will take a group effort. Not only will all five starters have to show up and do their jobs, but the bench will have to play a large role. In this year’s playoffs, the Spurs’ bench is averaging 32.6 points per game on 48.5% shooting from the field and 38% from beyond the arc.

However, the Knicks’ bench has been pretty good itself this postseason, averaging 31.3 PPG on 48.9% from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc (second-best mark among all playoff teams).

That said, Miles McBride, Landry Shamet, and Mitchell Robinson have been the key fixtures for the Knicks off the bench during this incredible playoff run. And all of those guys will have to be on top of their game for New York to bring it home.

But one of the guys we didn’t mention who needs to step up is veteran guard Jordan Clarkson. The 33-year-old Clarkson has fallen out of the rotation, going from 14.5 minutes per game in the first round to only 8.8 minutes per game in the Eastern Conference Finals.

What can Clarkson do to rejoin Mike Brown’s rotation heading into the NBA Finals?

The easiest thing Clarkson can do to get back into head coach Mike Brown’s rotation is to knock down shots, specifically from beyond the arc.

During the regular season, Clarkson wasn’t shooting the ball great from beyond the arc at 32.7%. But the saving grace was that he was averaging 8.6 points per game on 45.1% shooting from the field and 53.5% on two-point field goals.

Jordan Clarkson needs to find out how to be a threat from the outside again. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

In the playoffs, the veteran shooting guard’s shooting metrics have taken a nosedive. Clarkson is shooting an ugly 15.4% from beyond the arc, but his two-point field goal percentage is at 56.3% while putting up 5.4 points per game.

When you compare Clarkson’s playoff stats to Shamet's, for example, it's night and day. Shamet has been lighting up from the outside, making 3-pointers at a 60% clip in only 13.5 minutes per game.

In fact, Shamet scored in double figures in four out of the Knicks’ last six playoff games dating back to Games 3 and 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Within that six-game stretch, Shamet made at least three or more 3-pointers four times. He will play a huge part in breaking down this Spurs defense, which has allowed opponents to shoot 36.5% from beyond the arc (third-highest in the playoffs).

Therefore, if Shamet and McBride can help stretch that Spurs’ perimeter defense, then it will be tough for Clarkson to get back into the rotation. However, if either guy were to falter, Clarkson could be next up to hear his name called. And if that does happen, they need him to play aggressively, which means looking to score and take the opening shots if available.