Knicks’ Roster May Already Contain the Antidote to Victor Wembanyama

When the NBA Finals kick off on Wednesday, the Knicks will be the fourth team to try to find an answer to slowing down Victor Wembanyama.

Throughout the Spurs’ postseason run, opponents have thrown a variety of looks at Wembanyama, from size to strength to shorter opponents, all meant to disrupt his rhythm and make him uncomfortable. These tactics have worked in spurts, but not enough to hold Wembanyama down for multiple games.

The Knicks, however, may have the closest thing to the perfect Wembanyama defender.

In a piece from Sam Amick from The Athletic on May 22, an unnamed Western Conference general manager described what the archetype for a perfect Wembanyama defender might look like

What’s the profile of a player, or the profile of a defense, that he struggles with? ... I think you need to find someone in the 6-8, 6-10 range who’s strong and athletic. They have to be strong enough to get into his body, to force him off the block, but quick enough to keep him in front. But the answers aren’t readily available. Anonymous Western Conference GM

That description is almost identical to Knicks forward OG Anunoby,

OG Anunoby could be Knicks' answer to Victor Wembanyama

Anunoby is listed at 6'7", 240 lbs, with a 7'2" wingspan. He is one of the only players in the NBA who can credibly guard all five positions. Though Anunoby obviously gives up some serious size to Wembanyama (who doesn’t?), he does possess the strength and length to knock Wembanyama off his spots and still be able to give a good contest on shots. He also has the speed to keep pace with Wembanyama and beat him to different spots on the floor.

The Knicks did put Anunoby on Wembanyama at times during the regular season, though not for long stretches. One highlight of Anunoby guarding Wembanyama during the Knicks’ 114-89 win over the Spurs on March 1 has resurfaced in light of the Finals matchup:

OG Anunoby is expected to become the one-on-one defensive matchup against Victor Wembanyama in the NBA Finals.



Although Anunoby is nine inches shorter, he possesses the key physical traits to make it difficult:



240 pounds

7’2” wingspan

9’ standing reach pic.twitter.com/3kieMjDdMa — Evan Sidery (@esidery) June 1, 2026

According to Howie Kussoy of The New York Post, of players who spent at least 100 possessions as a primary defender on Wembanyama, Anunoby allowed the fewest points per possession.

Of course, for every action there is a reaction in an NBA game. If the Knicks place Anunoby on Wembanyama, it will force Karl-Anthony Towns to defend a smaller, quicker player, most likely on the perimeter. That, in turn, takes Towns out of the paint, potentially putting the Knicks at a disadvantage in both rim protection and defensive rebounding. That could open up offensive rebounding opportunities for the Spurs, and forcing Towns to scramble to match up again could be a problem for New York.

It seems likely that the Knicks will stick Towns on Wembanyama, at least to start the series. If Towns gets into foul trouble or is on the bench, the Knicks can turn to Mitchell Robinson (if he suits up with a finger injury) or third-string center Ariel Hukporti. Anunoby may get his turns in between. If he is effective, it could be something the Knicks turn to late in games or as the series goes on.

A player as talented as Wembanyama won’t be stopped completely. The 22-year-old big man has had quiet offensive outings in the postseason, but still makes a massive impact on the defensive end. He will require his own unique game plan for that end for the Knicks.

But if someone like Anunoby can contain Wembanyama and force him to settle for tough, contested jumpers or out-of-rhythm looks, the Knicks may find themselves in the driver’s seat for the NBA Finals.