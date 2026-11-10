How Knicks' Starting Lineup Matches Up vs. Bucks on Tuesday Night

The 1-9 Milwaukee Bucks enter tonight's contest against the New York Knicks two nights after dropping their sixth straight game to the Boston Celtics. Quite frankly, there aren't many starting lineups in the league that don't match up well against the Bucks. But let's take a closer look at why the Knicks starters should have a nice and easy time against the Bucks.

As of Tuesday morning, the Bucks' most recent starting lineup of Brayden Burries, Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kyle Kuzma, and Myles Turner has a net rating of -2.4 in 44 minutes.



Meanwhile, the Knicks' starting lineup, which is likely to have Landry Shamet in it again with Josh Hart currently listed as questionable, has a +31.8 in 26 minutes. Now, those numbers are skewed by their thrashing of the Bulls last Wednesday. But this lineup has looked pretty good thus far this season.

Scoring: Advantage Knicks

The Knicks' main focus will be slowing down Tyler Herro, who is having a nice season averaging 21.4 points per game while shooting 45.5% from the field and 39.7% from three. Outside of the former Heat, though, there isn't a lot of offense. And this should bode well for the defending champions. With OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Shamet, New York should have plenty to throw at Herro. If they can get him out of rhythm early, this offense could have a hard time creating and making shots.

Unfortunately for the Heat, the Knicks will have their two best offensive players on the court. There isn't anybody on the Bucks who will be able to stop Jalen Brunson. The point guard could still have an off game, but if he makes shots he usually makes, I can't foresee a single player in the Bucks' starting lineup consistently giving Brunson fits. And Towns is no slouch either. He was in contention for the Eastern Conference Player of the Week, which Brunson just won, and he's looked unstoppable for much of the season.

Turner is long past his defensive peak, and the Knicks' big man should have his way. And even in the off chance that either or both of those guys don't have it, the collective group of Shamet, Bridges, and Anunoby should have more than enough to outscore the Bucks' starting lineup.

Shooting: Advantage Knicks

One area the Knicks should be able to exploit is the Bucks' three-point shooting. Their starters are shooting 35.4% from three, which would rank 13th in the league if they were a team. That isn't bad, but they also have a true shooting percentage of just 53.9%, which isn't great.

The Knicks haven't shot well early on either. But they have more guys who could find their stroke at any given moment. Not only are their role players all good to great shooters, but Brunson and Towns have found a nice rhythm from three over the past few games. Advantage Knicks once again.

Playmaking: Advantage Knicks

Herro leads the Bucks in assists with 4.3 APG, but he's doing so while averaging 2.1 TOPG. Meanwhile, Brunson has continued to take great care of the ball while running the show and comes into tonight's contest averaging 5.6 APG while committing just 1.7 TOPG. The Bucks' supporting cast does a solid job of moving the ball around as they, like the Knicks, have multiple starters averaging two or more assists per game. As a whole, though, the Knicks have more playmaking.

Brunson is amongst the best in the league at absorbing pressure for his team and creating advantages. We've also seen both Towns and Bridges, to a lesser degree, pick apart defenses with their passing.

Defense: Advantage Knicks

The Knicks starters have held opponents to just 13.6% from three and have an incredible defensive rating of 90.4. Again, some of that can be attributed to just how bad the Bulls were last week. But the Knicks' defense currently ranks seventh in the league in defensive rating and 10th in opponents' three-point percentage.

The Bucks' defense hasn't been awful, but it hasn't been great either. They don't start a single great defensive player. Turner and Jaquez are both solid defenders, but if the Knicks move the ball and make shots, Milwaukee's defense shouldn't be able to stop them.

Rebounding: Advantage Knicks

Milwaukee doesn't have any great rebounders. They aren't bad as a team, ranking sixth in the league in rebounds per game. But with their best rebounder, Kel'el Ware, coming off the bench, Karl-Anthony Towns could have a field day early on against both Kuzma and Turner, who both average under six rebounds per game. Look for Towns, who is coming off another monstrous game, to dominate down low.

Overall: Advantage Knicks

Between the Bucks' limited offense, the Knicks' great defense, and the paths Brunson and Towns have to dominating this game early and often, New York's starters should have a nice and easy time. That is, so long as they come in ready to lock in and take care of business.

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