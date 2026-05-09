How the Knicks Used Jalen Brunson's Gravity in Game 3 (And Why They Should Do it Again on Sunday)

Through the first two playoff rounds, the Knicks' opponents have given Jalen Brunson different looks, but most of them have one thing in common: make someone else beat them.

In the past, this often meant one of two things. Either set endless screens for Brunson, hope he can break free, and make something out of nothing. Or Brunson simply dumping it off to Josh Hart somewhere in the vicinity of the free-throw line, usually leading to a Hart mid-range shot, or a kick-out grenade for someone to force up a late-clock jump shot.

This year, though, with head coach Mike Brown emphasizing a more free-flowing offense calling for increased and improved movement and spacing, Brunson, especially as the season has gone on, has had better luck overcoming hard hedges, traps, and double teams. And Friday night's Game 3 win over the 76ers was a prime example of just how synergized the Knicks offense currently is. So let's take a look at some of the plays that showcase said

Breaking down Jalen Brunson's dominant Game 3 performance

In the play below, even with a 10-point lead, the 76ers are fully focused on what Brunson is doing and where he is going. All it takes is one screen, and all the defenders are caught ball-watching. As Brunson makes his move to the middle of the defense, Robinson rolls, occupying Joel Embiid, and allowing Mikal Bridges to relocate to the corner for an open three.

In the next play, the 76ers likely are aware that the Knicks want to involve Embiid in a pick-and-roll. To avoid that, they prematurely send Dominic Barlow up to get the ball out of Brunson's hands. When this happens, Bridges flashes to an elbow extended, forcing Kelly Oubre Jr. to guard two players. This split-second decision allows Bridges to pick up steam as he can attack Oubre's heavy-footed closeout at an aggressive angle.

The Knicks once again are on the same page when Brunson received a dribble handoff from Robinson. As he rolls, his defender, Adem Bona, hedges, but is in a drop coverage. This forces Paul George on the weak side to make the difficult decision to stop Robinson from getting an easy lob and getting out to Bridges. But that isn't all.

Making all of this work seamlessly is that Landry Shamet then fills back towards the top of the key, taking V.J. Edgecombe with him. The effort all leads to another open Bridges three, this time from the opposite corner.

Another great example of this came in the very last play of the third quarter.

The 76ers badly wanted to make someone beat them, so they turned up the pressure and trapped Brunson near half-court. Once again, George faced a tough decision as he had to guard two players. Bridges came up to give Brunson an outlet, further increasing the distance between him and Jordan Clarkson.

Meanwhile, Clarkson also read this and sprinted to the free-throw line, allowing him to get into the center of the floor and giving him multiple options. When he gets the ball, Bridges can relocate to the corner or cut, and if Robinson really wanted to cut hard, he might have even had a lob opportunity against the slower Embiid. This time, the Knicks allow Robinson to dive slowly, while Shamet pops out, free of his man, who had to rotate to the cutting Clarkson.

The Knicks picked apart the 76ers' defense with precision, patience, and intentionality, and need an encore effort

As you can see, the Knicks did a great job not just getting open individually but also moving to open up teammates. Compared to prior seasons, they are less stagnant, more creative, and therefore more versatile in how they can attack your defense.

After another big Brunson game last night in which he scored 33 points on 22 shots, chances are 76ers head coach Nick Nurse & Co. will focus on limiting Brunson even more. The 76ers will likely bank on Bridges and Shamet cooling down, meaning Brunson could see similar, if not even more aggressive, coverages Sunday afternoon. That is precisely why the Knicks must not only maintain their off-ball movement, but also exploit it even more—especially if OG Anunoby misses another game.

The Knicks must not allow the 76ers to slow down their entire offense, even if Brunson's scoring is limited. Instead, the Knicks must use it against them. Philadelphia is tired and now heads into Game 4, having played two of its starters for 40-plus minutes (and the other three for 35 or more minutes).

Making the Sixers chase a deeper, fresher team and using Brunson's gravity to continue initiating off-ball movement is what will lead the Knicks to a Game 4 win, sweeping the 76ers and ending their postseason.