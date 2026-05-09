Knicks’ OG Anunoby Plans for Game 4 Are Already Clear With 3-0 Lead

The Knicks took a commanding 3-0 lead over the 76ers in their second-round playoff series on Friday night. It wasn't the prettiest performance, especially in the middle of the game. Still, the Knicks gutted things out en route to a 108-94 victory in enemy territory, which was made all the more impressive by the fact that they won without OG Anunoby.

Minutes before tip-off, the Knicks revealed that Anunoby was inactive due to a hamstring strain suffered in Game 2. Head coach Mike Brown stated that the star forward was "day-to-day" but wouldn't elaborate if he was even ready to run yet, according to The Athletic's James L. Edwards III.

The Knicks, Mike Brown declined to say what OG Anunoby can do — running, etc. Reiterated that he’s day-to-day. — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) May 8, 2026

Anunoby has been terrific this postseason, playing a key role in why the Knicks are one win away from back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals appearances. While it'd be great to have him back for Sunday's elimination game, New York must be smart with what it does next if starting the summer with a championship parade is the main goal.

Knicks shouldn't take unnecessary OG Anunoby risk in Game 4

One win away from sending the 76ers to Cancun, it's understandable (in theory) why that could tempt the Knicks to get Anunoby back on the floor ASAP.

The former All-Defensive veteran's offensive performance has reached new heights this spring, as he's averaging 21.4 points while shooting 61.9% form the floor and an absurd 53.8% from deep. Beyond his offensive impact, he also leads the Knicks in steals per game (1.9) and ranks second in blocks (1.1). His 7.5 rebounds only trail Karl-Anthony Towns (10.7) and Josh Hart (9.0).

OG Anunoby has been one of the Knicks' best players this spring, which is exactly why they can't risk worsening his injury. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Anunoby has been great when healthy, which is exactly why the Knicks shouldn't push for a quick recovery. The last thing they need is for him to tweak his hamstring while making a routine play. Even if New York manages to advance, going into the ECF without Anunoby against Cleveland or Detroit or against a team like Oklahoma City in the NBA Finals would be a disaster waiting to happen.

The Knicks also know they can beat the 76ers without Anunoby, proven by Friday's 14-point win.

Sitting Anunoby on Sunday will benefit Knicks in the long run

Miles McBride wasn't perfect in his last-minute start, but he had some solid defensive moments and kept pressure on the Sixers all night. Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges also stood out defensively and weren't afraid to get aggressive. Even Landry Shamet woke up with a 15-point, plus-20 performance off the bench, potentially motivated by the available minutes that Anunoby's absence left.

"You just stay ready. Your number's called, you just stay ready," Shamet told reporters after the game, via SNY Knicks Video.

"You just stay ready. Your number's called, you just stay ready."



Landry Shamet talks about staying ready to contribute off the Knicks' bench: pic.twitter.com/znp4RzmBNA — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 9, 2026

Friday's game plan worked. Brown & Co. should return to the well for Game 4. The Pistons-Cavaliers series still has between two and five games left in the series at the time of writing, meaning the Knicks would be in a great spot if they can handle their business this weekend without Anunoby, allowing him as much time as possible to near 100% health for the second half of the NBA postseason.

Anunoby's postseason performance has been a revelation, but all of that will be for nothing if the Knicks set him up for failure. Game 4 can be won without his help, and if New York comes up short, Brown can revisit this debate before a potential Game 5 on Tuesday.

In the meantime, let's celebrate how good the Knicks looked without Anunoby in Friday's potentially series-defining win. It just means New York will be that much more dangerous when No. 8 is finally ready to return to action.