Knicks' Worst Pacome Dadiet Fears Are Coming True

The Knicks have spent much of the offseason doing whatever they can do to avoid going over the second apron. As they look to open up a roster spot and free up some money, Pacome Dadiet has emerged as a trade candidate.

The only problem for the Knicks, though, is that for a trade to happen, it takes two to tango. While the Knicks would likely jump at the opportunity to trade Dadiet for another backup center or even just to open up a roster spot, no other team currently seems to want him.

"Dadiet has no value…Knicks would need to attach draft capital to get rid of his expiring contract…Tried to trade for Hornets C Moussa Diabate in offseason but according to a source Hornets didn’t want Dadiet"



More Knicks possible moves from @SbondyNBA: https://t.co/HSZ22fAHm0 pic.twitter.com/viWjD9X7PZ — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) September 25, 2026

The Post's Stefan Bondy reported at the end of September that the Hornets turned away New York from a deal involving Dadiet because they didn't covet him as a piece in return. And it’s hard to blame them when looking at how Dadiet's stock has only deteriorated following recent developments.

Pacome Dadiet turning into truly negative Knicks trade asset as poor performances mount

The young wing had a chance to showcase some growth while playing in the Summer League and for the Ivory Coast team during the World Cup qualifiers. Somehow, neither worked out well for Dadiet and the Knicks. He didn't play well during Summer League. And the his play in the World Cup qualifiers somehow lowered his already very low stock.

Dadiet continued his disappointing play in the Knicks' preseason opener on Monday night as well. Despite leading the team in minutes, he went just 2-6 from the field, didn't record an assist or a single defensive stat, and committed four fouls in 18 minutes.

Pacome Dadiet off the bench as Knicks lose preseason game 1 in Philadelphia 120-97L



17 minutes tied bench high

5 points

2-6 FG

1-2 three

3 rebounds

4 fouls

-18 pic.twitter.com/MdwJ5kFWuW — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) October 6, 2026

Trying to take away too much from a preseason game, let alone the first one of the season, can be a foolish mistake. But for a young player the fans, and evident by his minutes, the team, continues to want to see more from, it was yet another discouraging sign.

He may be on a relatively cheap contract and it can be hard to give up on someone a 21 year-old wing because of that one magical word fans and front offices love-potential. But he’s failed to even really prove what that could look like.

I expect the Knicks to look into trading Pacome Dadiet, especially since this year he makes ~$500K more than the league minimum



the Knicks currently have one league min. roster spot open under the second apron, but through a salary dump of Dadiet, they could open a second — KnicksFeed & the Big Steppers (@knickzfeed) October 1, 2026

The biggest Dadiet fans could point to his age, as well as the flashes we’ve seen of his shooting, cutting, passing, and defense as reason for optimism. Yet none of those abilities have come against remotely decent competition, nor have they been overly impressive or consistent.

He’s a wing that may be able to shoot and defend, albeit likely not against great opponents. He isn’t overly athletic. He doesn’t boast an impressive wingspan, and we haven’t seen him be able to consistently make plays for himself or for others.

At least when the aforementioned Miles McBride and Tyler Kolek were fighting for playing time in their first few years, they had NBA-ready skills that they could rely on. For McBride, it was perimeter defense, and for Kolek, it was his passing. Right now, Dadiet doesn’t have that NBA ready fallback skill and his lack of growth could be a sign that he just may not possess much potential either.

The Knicks would love to get someone that can contribute to their quest for another championship by trading him or dumping his salary. But the trade market (demand) dictates the market (supply). And given Dadiet’s shortcomings and the lack of leverage the Knicks have, there just isn’t a market for him right now. and it'd be a miracle if that suddenly changed in the near future.

Teams aren’t interested. And if anything, they value him as a negative asset, meaning the Knicks may have to attach a pick to trade him. Leon Rose has done many great things during his tenure in New York but them picking Dadiet and his development, or lack thereof, is a pill the team is having a hard time swallowing.

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