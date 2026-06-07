Jordan Clarkson's Finals Game 2 Benching Is Final Nail in Knicks Coffin

Before the 2026 NBA Finals tipped off last week in San Antonio, we wrote about what veteran guard Jordan Clarkson would have to do to get back into Mike Brown’s rotation after falling out of it during the Eastern Conference Finals.

We kept it quite simple for Clarkson: play aggressively on both ends and knock down shots when the opportunity arises. In fact, the 33-year-old guard actually received some playing time off the bench in Game 1.

Clarkson saw six minutes of action as the Knicks were concerned about Jalen Brunson’s status, who got banged up in the first half. Clarkson didn’t do anything spectacular as he took one shot attempt from beyond the arc and grabbed a board. He got called for a foul but still finished the game as a +2.

That said, with Clarkson getting back on the floor, not in garbage time, one could argue it was a sign in the right direction for the veteran. However, it was all naught, as he picked up a DNP for Game 2 on Friday night. Instead, Brown went back to Jose Alvarado for the second straight game, who brought a spark to the floor in the Game 1 win.

Now, with the championship series heading back to New York for Games 3 and 4, one has to wonder if Clarkson will stay glued to the bench the rest of the way, as Brown has better options at his disposal.

Jordan Clarkson seemingly has no role moving forward in the NBA Finals

While we knew Landry Shamet and Miles McBride were the top guard options off the bench for Brown, what we didn’t expect was Alvarado to make his presence felt in the Finals.

Alvarado played sparingly in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cavs, averaging only 7.3 minutes per game. But in the Finals, the scrappy point guard has received double-digit minutes in both games, which doesn’t benefit a guy like Clarkson.

As we previously mentioned, Alvarado brought a spark in Game 1, doing a little bit of everything on both sides of the ball. He had seven points (3-of-6 from the field, 1-of-3 from beyond the arc), four rebounds, an assist, and a steal in 11 minutes.

Now, Alvarado didn’t put up the same performance in Game 2 (two points, three rebounds, and two steals), despite playing 10 minutes. However, Brown seems comfortable having him on the floor vs. this Spurs squad rather than Clarkson.

The last time Clarkson played double-digit minutes in a playoff game was in Game 1 against the Cavs in the conference finals. The veteran guard had three points, two rebounds, and a block in 16 minutes as the Knicks won Game 1 in overtime.

We’re a long way from the start of the Eastern Conference Finals. Clarkson has seen his role shrink throughout the playoffs, averaging 14.5 minutes in the first round, 10.8 in the semifinals, 8.8 in the last round, and a DNP in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The veteran’s struggles from beyond the arc in the postseason have been notable too and do not help his case to get on the floor. He’s shooting 2-of-14, which equals 14.3%.

That will not cut it at this stage of the playoffs, where every possession means something. And Brown recognizes that and clearly likes what he’s getting from the trio of McBride, Alvarado, and Shamet, whom the latter is setting himself up to be a prized commodity in free agency.