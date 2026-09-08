Jose Alvarado's Latest Comments Hurt Tyler Kolek's Knicks Outlook Even More

It's been clear for some time now that Tyler Kolek will start the season on the outside looking in with the Knicks.

While the point guard made some strides and showed some flashes last season, he's still clearly the worst point guard they have. As even end-of-the-bench guys tend to get, Kolek should still see some opportunities during a long 82-game regular season. But barring any major injuries, the point guard pairing of Jalen Brunson and Jose Alvarado should eat up all of the minutes.

After Alvarado's latest comments, though, it may prove even more difficult for Kolek to break through. Some believed that a championship could lead to a potential drop-off in the play from some guys. We've seen teams and players go through major post-championship hangovers, leading to them getting lax. And in Alvarado's case, it's not just a ring. It was a trophy played for his hometown, which led to a nice extension. Human nature could kick in and lead to a bit of a letdown to start off the season.

Like many of his Knicks teammates, though, that doesn't seem to be the case for Alvarado. While he, like his peers, will have to go out and prove it, he's said all the right things. In a recent interview with Slam Magazine, the reserve point guard spoke about how he's still hungry. Hungry to do more. Hungry to be better.

"I still haven't done what I wanted to do with my career. I got a lot of goals I want to push for," Alvarado said (h/t The Knicks Recap). "I want to be in the conversation for 6MOTY one day. Obviously, I got to work."

"I still haven't done what I wanted to do with my career. I got a lot of goals I want to push for."



"I want to be in the conversation for 6MOTY one day. Obviously I got to work."



-Jose Alvarado on goals for the future



SOURCE:

.@SLAMonline https://t.co/1KxrP2AbWt pic.twitter.com/aKxOQz38HN — The Knicks Recap (@TheKnicksRecap) August 28, 2026

This is great news for Knicks fans. Hearing one of their core players openly speak about how he doesn't feel satisfied is proof that he and the team still have that desire to keep pushing. And it makes a lot of sense.

Led by Brunson, this roster has been nothing but hungry and determined to be the best versions of themselves. And as I've said numerous times this offseason, I do believe that Alvarado is in for a big season after spending his first full training camp with this team. But for Kolek and his camp, it's yet another obstacle in his way.

Jose Alvarado could complicate Tyler Kolek's path to more playing time

A lot of a player's career, especially early on, can be determined by your situation. What organization you are drafted into, what the roster looks like, and who the coach is can have a large impact on how the first few years of your career can play out.

This is very much the case for Kolek. He is a great passer who has become a better shooter and could have a more consistent role on some other teams. But he's behind one of, if not the best, point guards in the league, and one of the better reserve point guards in the league.

Alvarado saying he wants to be even better and compete for the Sixth Man of the Year award likely means Kolek's role as the third-string point guard is more cemented than ever before. With what was hopefully a strong and productive offseason, Alvarado could have a nice start to training camp and preseason. And if that ends up coming to fruition, could the Knicks, in an attempt to continue keeping Brunson fresh, sacrifice some regular-season minutes for an even larger role for Alvarado?

It's possible.

Kolek will still have chances to prove his worth and earn some minutes as the long grind of the season plays out. But it's increasingly looking like the situation is out of his hands. It's going to be Alvarado's job to lose, and given his role in the Knicks' championship, it'll likely be an incredibly long leash.

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