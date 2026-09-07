Knicks Might Have a New Trade Opportunity With Bulls to Explore

One of the Knicks' biggest losses of the offseason came on the coaching side, as valued assistant Jordan Brink left Mike Brown's staff to join Thiago Splitter in Chicago. New York will surely miss Brink's voice on the bench, especially when it comes to challenging foul calls.

However, Brink's departure also creates a new potential trade pipeline. He's joining the Bulls not only as an assistant but also as their new director of player development. Considering that title, Brink will likely have at least some say about what young pieces Chicago spends time on or even targets as additions in the coming months.

This opens up a fascinating door for the Knicks, who could lean on their familiarity with Brink to pull off a deal involving one of their young pieces this season.

Knicks have reason to consider Bulls as possible trade dumping ground

The ideal scenario when envisioning any trade for New York right now is one that brings back a solid third center. Unfortunately, that's looking more and more like a long shot as summer ends, which could prompt the Knicks to explore other options that may improve their current situation.

The Bulls don't possess any easily acquirable big for Leon Rose, so they can't help solve that problem, but Chicago's less-clogged cap sheet sets it up to take on an unwanted or expendable contract from another team. That's potentially relevant for the Knicks with both Pacôme Dadiet and Tyler Kolek owning uncertain futures.

Either player would fit the Bulls' emphasis on youth during yet another rebuild. Dadiet, in theory, offers a reinforcement on the wing with offensive gifts, the same mold Chicago has chased during this offseason. Meanwhile, Kolek could represent a long-term backup point guard option for the Bulls, who are seeing Tre Jones play himself into a much bigger payday and have the underwhelming Rob Dillingham behind him on an expiring deal.

Notably, Brink worked closely with Dadiet and Kolek, given his role in player development in New York. In fact, Brink was the head coach of the Knicks' 2025 Summer League team that won the title with both Dadiet and Kolek on the roster. At the time, The Athletic's James Edwards III even reported on Brink making it a focus of his to help Dadiet grow as an attacker while in Vegas, which demonstrates a connection between the two.

"I think they really do need to prioritize player development."



🗣️ @Will_Gottlieb on the Bulls hiring Jordan Brink and building their development staff pic.twitter.com/XNESJIh8Cu — CHGO Bulls (@CHGO_Bulls) August 17, 2026

This makes the Bulls' motivation to at least consider a deal clear. Meanwhile, New York also has grounds to explore a split with either player.

Dumping Dadiet's fully guaranteed $2.98 million salary for 2026-27 would open up a roster spot and a solid chunk of cash to spend on a player who'd likely contribute a lot more than the struggling youngster has. Kolek is much more of a bargain as a legit reserve, making around $4.8 over the next two years combined, but he's also not entirely necessary with Jose Alvarado locked in for three more seasons now.

There's a world where the Knicks possibly covet the chance to create some additional flexibility for themselves. Currently, they can only afford one more roster spot for the entire season if they're to stay under the second apron. That limits their options down the line if they don't move someone they could survive without.

There's also the fact that New York has needed to sign another center, but it may want to lock down rookie Tyler Nickel on a long-term standard contract, too, in hopes of him becoming a steal after flashing his potential. However, under the current circumstances, Rose can only do one or the other.

Thus, Chicago becomes a fascinating prospective trade partner with Brink in the fold. It can easily afford to take on Dadiet or Kolek, and might happily do so as long as a second-rounder is attached. The Bulls could even pay a second of their own to see what Kolek could do in a larger role for them.

Dealing Kolek without getting a center in return would be disappointing, but it could also open up more options for New York this season, so the possibility has to at least be considered as Rose tries to maneuver around tight margins.

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