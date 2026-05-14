Josh Hart's Layoff Comments Make Knicks Rust Concerns a Bit More Real

The rest-versus-rust debate is in full swing among Knicks followers in the lead-up to the conference finals. While it's undeniable that this layoff helps the team get fresher legs and healthier, it's a valid concern that they'll lose some momentum with this elongated break.

Someone on the roster finally added to this conversation on Wednesday, as Josh Hart weighed in. He told reporters that "it's a little long" regarding the break, while stating the four days between the first and second rounds were much more ideal.

The wing also directly mentioned the Knicks' current "rhythm" and admitted he'd like to be playing right now. "It's good for recovery, but mentally, I'm watching the games just waiting to get back out there. It's a little long," Hart said.

Josh Hart says the layoff between series for the Knicks feels like "a long time"



"It's good for recovery, but mentally, I'm watching the games just waiting to get back out there. It's a little long." pic.twitter.com/PB7eLd8vWp — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 13, 2026

These comments show that having too much off time is something the players are dealing with, and not just some hypothetical. That means there could be real impacts on New York as we look ahead to the start of the next series.

Knicks may end up with slower start in ECF Game 1 with too much rest

The most obvious implication for the bigger-than-hoped-for break is how the Knicks will come out in Game 1. They last played on May 10, so they're looking at a week between games, and that's on the early side. There's a strong chance the Pistons and Cavaliers go the distance, so that could delay the start of the ECF until May 19.

New York came off the floor on an incredibly high note, with things clicking on both sides of the floor. They put up 137 and 144 points against Philly, while also holding them to 102 points or fewer in the three competitive games before the Game 4 trouncing.

There's no guarantee that version of this team is present right away when it's finally game time again. A defining part of the sport is certain guys building momentum or getting hot. Sometimes that expands to the entire lineup, where they seem to move as one and know how each person will react to every move, just like New York did during its seven-game win streak.

Can head coach Mike Brown motivate the Knicks enough to hit the ground running after their lengthy rest? | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A week or more away from a live-game setting is going to impact the feel on individual and team levels. The same spots they sought out or felt comfortable in against the Sixers might not quite hit the same now that they've been forced to hit the pause button. The almost synchronous flow of the offense and between players will need to be recalibrated.

That said, this is where coaching and leadership come in, and the Knicks have both. Head coach Mike Brown is showing he can win the chess game of the playoffs as an expert strategist, so there are ways he can make things easier for his guys despite this rest challenge.

Meanwhile, some players will also set the tone to ensure no one's eye comes off the prize. Jalen Brunson made it clear how much he wants to win on Wednesday. Of course, Brunson was also part of the championship-winning Villanova team that featured Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart, so that's several guys who know how to keep the fire needed to come out on top of a long postseason run.

New York has to take starting off on a good note seriously in the Eastern Conference Finals, with Detroit and Cleveland both posing their own challenges. The Pistons series would also begin on the road, and the Knicks may need to steal one away from the Garden to secure the Finals berth. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers would visit the Big Apple in Game 1, and dropping a home game would be dire considering the Cavs are undefeated on their own turf in these playoffs.

That's what makes a slower start in Game 1 because of the rest, such a big concern. It may take a full half or even the entire contest to find the groove that the Knicks were just in. But making sure they take care of business despite some rust is pivotal to advancing past the ECF.