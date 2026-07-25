Knicks’ Center Hunt Gets New Hope With Latest Pelicans Trade Buzz

As the Knicks seek out a higher-end backup center ahead of the season, the Pelicans are a team that could offer a solution. New Orleans has both Yves Missi and Karlo Matković in non-starting roles, which makes them sensible targets.

However, the Pels have already rejected New York on a Missi deal. In addition, despite finishing last campaign 26-56, they've made zero outside signings in free agency as they confusingly cling to a roster that seems to have limited upside.

But the tides seem to be turning on that front. According to insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, the Pelicans are now exploring trades of bench player Jordan Hawkins for "roster and financial flexibility."

Per the stein line, the pelicans are in active trade discussions with the grizzlies for Jordan Hawkins! pic.twitter.com/YHbxVWb7oM — Cullen Connick (@JamesConnick2) July 23, 2026

Now, moving a third-string guard/wing is not the equivalent of making a center available. Nor is it New Orleans marking the start of a total fire sale. Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor also reported this week that the Pelicans "hope to compete" this year and thus are turning away suitors of star Trey Murphy.

Yet it's noteworthy for the Knicks that NOLA seems to be softening on its stiff trade stance, which helps open the door for a move.

Knicks should circle back with Pelicans on center trade now

After all, the Pelicans' willingness to trade at least one player shows they recognize their roster isn't without faults. Similarly, these rumors hint that general manager Joe Dumars is starting to consider ways to better set up the team's future, which includes selling off non-essential players for further assets.

This is what puts Missi and Matković on New York's radar as center options. Missi was demoted in 2025-26 after a larger role as a rookie, while Matković is an upside play without a ton on his NBA resume at the moment.

With the Pelicans pushing those two aside in favor of featuring Derik Queen—while also re-signing DeAndre Jordan for two years this offseason—a trade is something most franchises would at least be open to, especially one that's on the bottom of the totem pole. Future draft picks and a player they could flip for more capital appear to be more of use than a pair whose minutes declined this past season.

The Knicks shouldn't give up on Yves Missi trade given the Pelicans' issues. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though the Knicks are short on unprotected first-round picks to send out, Leon Rose did pick up four future seconds during this past draft. Those could factor into a bigger package to help New Orleans, or simply provide more chances at possibly landing a trajectory-changing talent the team desperately needs.

Also, New York could put ascending sixth man Miles McBride on the table. While he's on an expiring deal, his $4 million salary fits perfectly to acquire a big man still on their rookie contract. His penchant for strong scoring and defense off the bench will make him sought after by other teams, too, if the Pels wanted to reroute him for more picks or a different player.

It makes sense that New Orleans would rebuff the Knicks' initial efforts to land Missi, considering the team is fresh off a title. No one wants to be the franchise that helps the reigning champs patch their one obvious hole.

Ex-Pelican Jose Alvarado, whom they dealt at the deadline, also was key to New York lifting the trophy—so there might be some sour feelings after seeing what kind of winning player they willingly gave up.

That said, Dumars is at least dipping his toes into trade waters again after the Alvarado mistake. This provides hope that Matković could be had by the Knicks for the right price ahead of the season, assuming Missi is fully off the table for now.

But New York could also try to play the long game and wait for New Orleans to blink first on the Missi front. There are serious doubts the Pelicans will win more than 30 games next season, which would make them clear sellers around the deadline and push Missi toward the chopping block.

While that'd leave the Knicks to fill the third-string center with a less exciting option, that could simply be a stopgap as they plot to circle back on a name they clearly are interested in.