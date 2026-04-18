Knicks Adjusting Guard Rotation Could Define the Series vs. Hawks

It may be tempting for the New York Knicks to look ahead to a potential second-round rematch with the Boston Celtics, but the Atlanta Hawks aren't going to simply roll over and give up. For the Knicks to complete a sweep or win a stress-free five-game series, Mike Brown needs to put his best players in a position to exploit mismatches early and often. He also needs to keep them from being exploited. More on that later.

Offensively, the bulk of the scoring in the Atlanta series, and throughout the postseason, is expected to come from Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson. Towns is a matchup problem who figures to either dominate Onyeka Okongwu by stretching the floor if Okongwu sags off defensively, or blow past Okongwu if he's playing tightly. Brunson is deadly enough in the midrange to find his shot regardless of who switches onto him, and finish at the rim once the defense starts to overcommit.

Of course, Brunson's efforts will be highly important to New York's offense. Brunson had the highest usage rate on the team this past season, at 30.3%. He's averaged 29.9 points per game in his Knicks playoff career. He is the engine that powers the rest of the team's role players, also serving as the team's primary table-setter at 6.8 assists per game in 2025-26.

His offensive responsibilities are well-documented. He may not have the gas tank to remain the team's offensive fulcrum while also sprinting up and down the floor to defend Quin Snyder's run-and-gun Hawks offense, though.

There’s a way Mike Brown can preserve Brunson’s playmaking without overtaxing him on defense and cutting into his offensive responsibilities.

Miles McBride must play big minutes when Knicks are leading

The ideal situation in every game against Atlanta is building an early lead through Brunson and KAT mismatches. That way, when the Hawks inevitably try to claw their way back into it by pushing the pace, Brown could deploy his high-motor backup guard, Miles McBride.

With rotations shrinking, and Tyler Kolek and Jose Alvarado potentially being squeezed out of the rotation, McBride figures to be Brunson's primary backup. McBride's defensive prowess makes him the perfect guard option to deploy when protecting a lead and slowing the game down. The former West Virginia Mountaineer has great length and is surprisingly strong for his frame, getting over screens well.

Preserving Brunson for the long haul is the key to any drought-ending championship run. If Brown could figure out when to keep him on the pine, the Knicks would be better positioned to win their elusive third banner.

McBride has improved enough on the offensive end to be trusted with minutes alongside Brunson and as his backup.