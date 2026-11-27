The New York Knicks' NBA Cup game the other night had their 2025 trophy painted at center court. A thrilling 121-102 victory over Cleveland left the team with the possibility of advancing out of group play.

The path to winning East Group B boils down to winning by at least seven points against Miami tonight and the Pacers beating the Sixers, who own the tiebreaker over the Knicks. In this equation, the Knicks would qualify for the next round with all teams being 2-2, but owning the best point differential.

If Philadelphia beats the Pacers, the Knicks can still win the wild card if the following scenarios all happen: Toronto loses against Brooklyn, Detroit falls to the Bucks, and Atlanta drops its matchup with Boston.

But, despite the chance to fight for another title sounding exciting, it actually would do the Knicks more good to be knocked out of contention by Friday's end.

Knicks' goal is to be as fresh as possible for another title run

Coach Mike Brown is well aware of the stress the intensity of the Cup can put on his players' bodies and minds. So he's not sweating his team not getting a chance to become the first team to ever repeat as Cup Champions.

"You want to compete and you want to win," Brown told Kris Pursiainen of ClutchPoints. "But if you look at the schedule—don't change it, now—there's an opportunity to get rest and work on some things in between the games that you have if you're not involved in the cup."

Dog days of a season are very real, especially with cup aftermath. NBA Cup-winning teams have never had a winning record in the ten games following the final. The 2023-24 Lakers went 3-7, the 2024-25 Bucks went 5-5 and the Knicks went 5-5.

The Knicks hit the skids last year thanks to a post-Cup scheduling crush

Immediately following the Cup finale in Las Vegas, the Knicks got one night to celebrate before a game against the Pacers, where the team escaped with a one-point victory thanks to a Jalen Brunson three-pointer with 4.4 seconds left.

The month that followed that game from December 19 to January 19 was marred by a brutal schedule and some dark days. The team went 6-11, which was culminated by a 2-9 stretch and a Martin Luther King Day 114-97 drubbing at home by the tanking Mavericks.

After the Vegas hangover, the Knicks played 18 games in 33 days. The gauntlet included trips to Indiana, Minnesota, Atlanta, New Orleans, San Antonio, Detroit, Phoenix, Portland, Sacramento and Golden State. This time around the Knicks could benefit from the extra rest days and avoiding an 83rd game that doesn't even count towards the regular season standings.

Additionally, if the Knicks advance to the Cup knockout round, they could end up with, say, Boston and Philadelphia on the road, in games that also count in the standings. If they don't advance, they likely would get two easier games to round out the regular-season schedule as two games need to be added to early December depending on results.

Nov 25, 2026; New York, New York, USA; General view of the main scoreboard and floor before the NBA Cup game between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of the schedule, the Knicks have a tricky few weeks span on the horizon when they'll play 20 games starting from Dec 30 in Utah to their February 4 matchup with Detroit. That stretch has three back-to-backs and ten road matchups, including a six-game West Coast trip.

The NBA’s three-year-old gimmick was manufactured to give players extra incentive to compete during the early weeks of the regular season with extra holiday cash going in the winning players' pockets—each member of the Knicks earned an additional $530,933. The runners-up took in an extra $212,373.

This year, players on the winning team earn $604,985 apiece. Even players on the four teams that lose in the quarterfinals pull in an extra $60,499. Players on two-way deals receive a half share. This isn't insignificant money to guys like Dalton Knecht, Tyler Nickel or Jaden Akins, who make $678,882 as two-way guys.

Extra money is great, but some extra days off and more time on the practice court is priceless, especially for a group that largely played into June. The Knicks should still try to blow the doors off Miami later. However, there are bigger fish to fry.

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